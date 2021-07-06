UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK government just enacted a regulation that prevents late-night advertising of junk food. The National Health Service (NHS) has begun to crack down on the promotion of unhealthy foods in an effort to reduce costs on national healthcare. Framing public health as a national struggle, the UK is setting a legislative precedent that may lead standing first-world governments in the same direction. The decision echoes a similar 2011 campaign to ban sugary drinks in New York City, and it bears further similarities to the Japanese government's policies on promoting physical activity and overall health. Specialty and organic food stocks to watch include Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN), Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), and SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSX:SOY).

Policy and Consumer Trends Drive Rapidly Growing Specialty Food Market

As consumer markets expand, specialty food companies are cropping up to fulfill the demand for alternative diets. These emerging markets go hand-in-hand with the growth of corporate messaging on environmental responsibility, as many consumers begin to associate meat consumption with environmental harm. Electric vehicles, renewable energy, and alternative foods paint a pattern of consumer responsibility that drives revenue in these companies. More and more segments of standard markets are being directed toward green marketing, including plant-based alternatives and organic foods.

One such company leading these efforts is Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF), a specialty foods company that focuses on non-soy plant-based alternatives to baby and toddler formula. Given the growing number of vegan and non-dairy consumers, Else Nutrition is looking to present an alternative to traditional dairy products that rely on environmentally harmful dairy farms. The specialty foods company is making serious inroads into the retail market with revenues to show for it.

Else Nutrition has continued expanding operations into physical retail locations with Huckleberry's Natural Market in Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon. The locations include placement within a standalone retail location as well as 15 department locations within Rosauers Grocery. Since then, Else Nutrition has captured more and more of the retail market, with Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers now listed on 1000+ retail outlets and currently available for purchase in more than 700 retail outlets including Sprouts Farmers Market, Big-Y, Raley's, Natural Grocers, AFS, Haggen, PCC, Mother's Markets and many dozens of independent stores.

On top of that, Else Nutrition has also gained a significant online retail presence , with its plant-based protein shakes for kids reaching Amazon's top positions as #1 and #2 best sellers in the platform's Hot New Releases in the Baby & Toddler Formula Category within days of launch.

Soaring Revenues Amid Race to Secure Emerging Consumer Base

Leading organic and natural product company The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) bolstered its presence in the organic milk-based and soy-based baby formula category when it acquired Earth's Best in 2000 and continued to acquire other non-dairy beverage brands throughout the last two decades. Interestingly, however, the company has begun divesting its non-dairy beverage brands in recent months. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. reportedly considered selling its Earth's Best brand in January. Then in April 2021, the company completed the strategic sale of its Dream and Westsoy brands to SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSX:SOY) for $33 million.

The acquisition of these brands makes sense for SunOpta, as the company has been producing approximately 50% of the Dream product portfolio for over a decade and currently produces the entire Westsoy portfolio. SunOpta, which is a leading healthy food and beverage company, has reported consecutive revenue growth, including record quarterly plant-based revenue of $119.5 million in Q1 2021, which represents a 12.4% increase QoQ and 47% jump year-over-year.

Speciality food company Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) made headlines in June when it opened a new Orlando produce distribution center . Previous investor interest was generated when it was announced to present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess 2021 Global Consumer Conference in late May. Sprouts Farmers Market offers a full range of alternative food products, including produce, meat, baked goods, dairy, frozen foods, beer and wine, vitamins, and natural body care products. The company has reported 10% sales growth in the specialty foods sector as it continues to expand operations.

Standing as a flagship company in the alternative meat market, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has secured lucrative deals and significant press attention through its cooperation with popular US fast-food chains in plant-based meats. The most recent news to come from the meatless mogul is a partnership with DoorDash to offer limited edition grilling kits just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

Of these companies, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) has shown a willingness and ability to expand and create new markets for plant-based food alternatives with its dairy-free plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Else Nutrition

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

