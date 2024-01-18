UK Healthcare Temporary Recruitment and Staffing Report: The Emergence of Insourcing as an Alternative Service Delivery Model

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temporary Recruitment and Staffing: Healthcare 1ed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first edition of Temporary Recruitment and Staffing: Healthcare - UK market landscape report is vital reading for anyone involved in this highly competitive sector of the UK health economy, be they investors, lenders, those offering staffing solutions or strategic leads for workforce planning in healthcare providers.

The market landscape report takes stock of the recruitment agency market for temporary healthcare staff against a backdrop of rapidly rising expenditure on non-permanent staffing solutions, following several years of relatively tight fiscal control. The report provides a data-driven view of the challenges facing those looking to contain spend and deal with chronic workforce shortages, and looks ahead to the opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

The report provides a robust credibility check on key questions for those interested in investing in the sector, understanding the opportunities for new solutions or making strategic decisions on workforce planning.

Deep insights into the market value, with analysis on historic spend and changes in the make-up of the workforce, along with a thorough understanding of how key strategy and policy drivers, such as the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, the Agency Rules Framework, inform our market outlook and the view over short, medium and long-term horizons.

Among opportunities and threats to the sector, the report considers the rise of insourcing agencies, the relationship between spend on agency and bank staff, and major movements by existing corporate operators and private equity interest.

In total, the temporary healthcare recruitment agency market is valued at £5.1 billion across the healthcare sector, with a 11.8% CAGR over the last five years. This sits alongside a further £5.8 billion spent by NHS England on bank staff. The NHS Long-Term Workforce Plan provides some hope for managing future pressures, but provides little short-term options, with spend projected to continue to grow in the short term.

Transactions since 2020 remain above historic levels and suggest a buoyant market that retains investor interest, and a high level of fragmentation suggests potential acquisitions remain in the sector for those looking to grow at scale. As such, this important report provides a crucial update on the current position of the market and its key emerging trends.

What the report covers

Overall market value, and values for key segments

Projected growth estimates and key factors affecting short, medium, and long-term outlook

Agency staff and bank staff spend overtime

Independent hospitals and GP locums

Supply and demand factors

NHS Long-Term Workforce Plan

Agency Rules Framework and price-cap requirements

Key issues facing recruitment agencies

Investor profiles and key investment activity

Major transactions

Appendices

Glossary

Regulators

Trade bodies

Major Agency profiles

Financial appendix

Drivers of change in the temporary healthcare recruitment market

Competing for the supply of bank staff to the NHS

The emergence of insourcing as an alternative service delivery model

Utilising technology to reduce complexity in e-rostering, while improving efficiency

M&A opportunities continue to exist in a fragmented sector with low barriers to entry, but the ability to meet NHS compliance checks will be critical for success

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET

1.1 Market definition and scope

1.3 The UK Healthcare Flexible Staffing Market

1.4 Demand and Supply in 2023

1.4.1 Long-term factors impacting demand and supply of flexible healthcare staffing

1.4.2 Demand for Healthcare

1.4.3 External shocks

1.4.3.1 The UK's exit from the European Union (Brexit)

1.4.3.2 The Covid-19 pandemic

1.4.3.3 A cost-of-living crisis

1.4.3.4 Industrial action

1.5 The healthcare workforce

1.6 Rising demand pressures

1.6.1 Ageing population

1.6.2 Changing burden of diseases

1.6.3 Preventative healthcare

2. POLICY

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key announcements and policy documents

2.2.1 NHS Long Term Workforce Plan (2023)

2.2.2 Agency Rules (2015)

2.2.3 NHS People Plan (2020)

2.2.4 Francis Inquiry Report (2013)

2.2.5 2023 Spring Budget (Pension tax relief)

2.3 Impact of a Labour Government

3. REGULATION

3.1 Overview of regulatory framework

3.2 NHS England 'Agency Rules'

3.3 IR35

3.4 Conduct of Employment Agencies and Employment Business Regulations 2003

3.5 Agency Workers Regulations 2010

3.6 Health and social care specific regulations

3.7 Independent regulators for professionals within healthcare

4. MAJOR PROVIDERS

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key players in healthcare recruitment

4.2.1 Specialist Healthcare Staffing Agencies

4.2.1.1 Provider commentaries

4.2.2 Generalist agencies offering healthcare staffing

4.2.3 NHS Professionals

4.4 Specialisms with the recruitment sector

4.3 Profitability and revenue growth in healthcare recruitment

4.5 Independent providers: Developing capacity in the healthcare workforce

4.6 Harnessing technology for improved recruitment processes

4.7 Insourcing for the NHS

5. INVESTORS

5.1 Investor activity: UK healthcare recruitment sector

5.2 Private equity interest in the UK healthcare recruitment sector

5.3 Valuation and deal structures in the UK healthcare recruitment sector

5.4 Investor activity: International healthcare recruitment highlights

5.5 Private Equity Investor Profiles

Agathos Management

Albion Capital

Aliter Capital

BGF

DBAY Advisors

Dedicare AB

Graphite Capital

IPE Ventures

Maven Capital Partners

Montreux Capital Management

NorthEdge Capital LLP

Onex Corporation

Praetura Ventures

Sovereign Capital Partners

Sullivan Street Partners

Twenty20 Capital

6. MARKET POTENTIAL

6.1 Temporary recruitment staffing market value projected to grow against a backdrop of uncertainty

6.2 Short-term outlook

6.3 Medium-term outlook

6.4 Long-term outlook

6.5 Drivers of change in the temporary healthcare recruitment market





