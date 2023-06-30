UK Market Size for E-cigarettes to grow by USD 1,374.46 million from 2022 to 2027|Prominence of private-label brands to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-cigarette market in UK size is forecast to increase by USD 1,374.46 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 12.8%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Safer than other tobacco products, Product launches, and High availability of e-cigarettes across different distribution formats. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

E-cigarette Market in UK - Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The market share growth by the modular e-cigarettes segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Due to their numerous customization options, e-cigarettes offer a better vaping experience and enable control over vapor production, variable voltage, battery power, and e-juice. Also, owing to their widespread market penetration, the demand for modular e-cigarettes is currently high and is anticipated to rise with the release of new products during the forecast period. Therefore, the demand for modular e-cigarettes will increase, which will boost the market segment growth during the forecast period.

E-cigarette Market in UK - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The high availability of e-cigarettes across different distribution formats drives the growth of the e-cigarette market in the UK. Experts in the UK urge smokers to switch to e-cigarettes to reduce the after-effects of smoking like respiratory diseases, cancer, and heart diseases. Various market players have focused on reducing the nicotine content of their products, which is an addictive substance.

Furthermore, these cigarettes produce a flavored aerosol that helps deliver nicotine to the lungs, facilitating cigarette smoking without delivering toxic chemicals such as tar to the lungs. Hence, such technologically advanced innovations aim to help adult smokers switch to better alternatives.

Significant Trends

The prominence of private-label brands is an emerging e-cigarette market trend. Various major retailers across the UK focus on launching their own branded e-cigarettes to take advantage of the growing demand. Thus, the private label segment has grown in scope and size over the past decade.

Resultantly, price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase private-label products. Furthermore, product innovation helps suppliers gain a competitive edge over their competitors and increase product sales. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Various health issues caused by using e-cigarettes hinder the growth of the market. Scientists are still learning about the long-term harmful effects of e-cigarettes. They can cause hand and face burns and other injuries from battery malfunction.

Additionally, the existence of various alternatives, such as cigarettes, nicotine patches, nicotine snus, nasal sprays, inhalers, chewing tobacco, and lozenges, also poses a major challenge to the market. Also, an increasing number of people are trying other nicotine products to quit smoking. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

E-cigarette Market Scope in UK Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,374.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.2 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 1111 EC Service Ltd., British American Tobacco Plc, Flavour Warehouse Ltd., Geekvape, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., LOSTVAPE, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., RELX International Enterprise HK Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., SMOORE International Holdings Ltd., and VOOPOO Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

