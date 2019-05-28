UK Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology Seminar: Overview of MDIs Including Development, Manufacture, Regulation and Market Potential - London, September 18-19, 2019

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive overview of MDIs including development, manufacture, regulation and market potential.

This interactive seminar will provide a comprehensive overview of metered-dose inhaler technology. It will clarify the therapeutic targets and look at delivery technologies. Participants will gain a valuable insight into market potential and receive detailed information on the manufacturing process, quality and inspection requirements and the regulatory pathways to follow.

This seminar will be beneficial for those new to the area and those who require a refresher on the opportunities with this technology. The seminar format will include practical workshops and there will be plenty of opportunity for discussion with the trainer who has significant experience in this field.

Who Should Attend:

  • Respiratory pharma professionals who need to understand MDI technology and its opportunities
  • Medical device professionals new to working in the area of MDIs or those who need a refresher
  • Medical device business development managers
  • Respiratory professionals in R & D
  • Medical device manufacturers working in the respiratory market

Agenda:

Programme Day One

Therapeutic targets

  • Very brief history
  • Asthma
  • COPD
  • Other local
  • CF
  • Systemic
  • Why?
  • Why not?
  • Key characteristics
  • Particle size
  • Why?

Markets

  • Disease distribution
  • Historic
  • Current
  • Future
  • Drivers
  • Manufacture vs use
  • International procurement - Double and triple counting
  • Regulation
  • Geographic differences
  • Pricing
  • vs cost
  • vs market - vs product

Delivery technologies

  • Inhalation
  • MDI
  • DPI: unit dose, multi-dose, reservoir
  • Nebuliser: energy source, SMI, other
  • Other
  • Oral
  • Injectable - Nasal
  • Cost considerations - Design
  • Scale
  • Investment
  • Cost of goods
  • Typical breakdown
  • Sensitivities

Workshop

  • Ranking of competitive technologies for different opportunities

Programme Day Two

The MDI - overview

  • Hardware
  • Valves
  • Canister
  • Actuators
  • Sources
  • Formulations
  • Solution
  • Suspensions
  • Other

The MDI - manufacturing process

  • Process
  • Single-stage
  • Multi-stage
  • Cold
  • Flow
  • Areas

The MDI - manufacturing equipment

  • Scale
  • Lab
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The MDI - quality and inspection

  • Incoming
  • Release

The MDI - other performance

  • Prime and re-prime
  • Thermal

Challenges and opportunities for the MDI - development and technical

  • Performance
  • Stability
  • Compatibility
  • Hardware availability
  • Manufacturing processes/equipment

Challenges and opportunities for the MDI and DPI

  • Co-ordination
  • Breath actuation
  • Training
  • Breath co-ordination
  • Deposition
  • Spacers
  • Holding chambers
  • Enhancements
  • Changing therapeutic approaches
  • Once daily
  • Combinations

Workshop (including coffee break)

  • SWOT MDI vs multi-dose DPI
  • SWOT MDI vs Soft Mist Inhaler

Regulation of inhalation products

  • Regulatory landscape (EU, US, RoW)
  • Generic
  • New combination
  • New chemical entity
  • Time to market
  • Success rate
  • Key expectations
  • Changing environment
  • Combination product approaches
  • Human factors
  • Bioequivalence

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20oa2o

