UKAS Accredits ABAC Center of Excellence's Anti-Bribery Certification Program

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ABAC Center of Excellence Limited (ABAC®) announced that the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) has accredited its ABAC Certification services for administering the ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems standard.

ABAC® provides ISO 37001:2016 anti-bribery management systems certification for organisations that implement prescribed measures to prevent, detect and address bribery. Pursuant to this, UKAS accredited ABAC® in the UK, Malaysia and Dubai for ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems (ABMS) certification in accordance with ISO/IEC 17021-1: 2015 conformity assessment requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of management systems.

The scope of industries that ABAC® is accredited for providing certification includes banking and finance; real estate, property; legal business services; construction and public administration and contracts; power generation and transmission; mining, oils, gases/utilities, pharmaceutical and healthcare; transport and storage.

UKAS is the sole national accreditation body for the United Kingdom, and is recognised by the government to assess against internationally agreed standards, organisations that provide certification, testing, inspection and calibration services. Accreditation by UKAS demonstrates the competence, impartiality and performance capability of ABAC Certification services. UKAS is a non-profit distributing private company, limited by guarantee, and is independent of Government.

Zafar Anjum, CEO of ABAC®, said "We are honoured that UKAS has accredited the ABAC Center of Excellence Limited for the scope of ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems. We know this anti-bribery management standard is critical for any organisation seeking to prevent bribery, demonstrate "adequate procedures", and stay in compliance with new and emerging laws and legislations."

"As the United Kingdom's sole national accreditation body, UKAS' endorsement is critical in knowing ABAC Certification auditors' and subject-specific experts' competencies and our certification process for ISO 37001:2016 ABMS are at the highest level," said Huma Khalid, Scheme Manager at ABAC®.

About ABAC Center of Excellence Limited

Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption (ABAC®) Center of Excellence is an independent certification body established for Anti-Bribery Management System, providing ISO 37001 training and accredited certification. The ABAC® operates through its global network of certified ethics and compliance professionals, qualified auditors, financial and corporate investigators, certified fraud examiners, forensic analysts and accountants. To learn more about ABAC Certification, visit ABACgroup.com.

