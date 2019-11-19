UL Organized Safety Summit Examines Dangerous Cargo and Hazardous Materials in Aviation

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Underwriters Laboratories, the nonprofit organization within UL, hosted its seventh summit with invited world experts dedicated to examining safety concerns for the utilization and transport of batteries by aviation.

On November 13-14, the Singapore Aviation Safety Summit convened key stakeholders from a diverse cross-section of communities. Areas of exploration were expanded to include aviation safety challenges facing passenger and cargo airlines when transporting dangerous goods and hazardous materials.

"The production, transportation and utilization of dangerous goods and hazardous materials is dramatically increasing globally due to new applications, manufacturing investment and e-Commerce. While this creates a positive impact on economies, transportation safety concerns must be identified and addressed due to the volatile nature of many materials," said Dr. J. Thomas Chapin, vice president research, Underwriters Laboratories. "Evaluating and enhancing safety within the aviation community is the logical first step in the transportation chain, and very much aligns with Underwriters Laboratories position as a leading safety research organization."

According to Captain Bob Brown, vice president, Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations (CAPA), "Aviation is a critical element of the global transportation infrastructure, carrying hundreds of thousands of passengers and over one hundred thousand tons of cargo daily, to a vast number of global destinations. Incidents and accidents involving dangerous goods and hazardous material is of critical concern to the aviation community."

"Recognizable materials include explosives, radioactive materials, flammable liquids, dangerous or volatile chemicals, strong acids, compressed gases, and poisons," said Captain Brown. "However, everyday items such as toiletries, aerosols, tools and lithium batteries also have the potential to create safety issues. From lithium batteries igniting in checked baggage, to fireworks, flares and corrosives in carry-ons, passengers are obviously unaware of the dangers and potential to create a catastrophic event."

Designed to facilitate industry and stakeholder engagement, promote awareness and establish a sense of urgency for discussion across key stakeholders, the UL summit generated a forum for informal open discussion and exchange of information on the state of aviation transportation safety. The goal is to develop a holistic view of the state of dangerous goods and hazardous materials transport, distinguish and track incidents, and identify paths of future collaboration.

