UL Recognizes Somfy's TaHoma Switch as First Home Automation Product to Achieve IoT Security Rating

Somfy operates in 58 countries and has been producing automatic controls for openings and closures in homes and buildings for more than 50 years. It offers a range of motorized solutions and control points for smart home systems.

UL's IoT Security Rating Gold level assessment helps demonstrate implementation of extensive baseline security capabilities for the Somfy TaHoma switch, such as no default passwords, secure updates and connections, access controls, stored and transmitted data security, and mobile app security maintenance, among others.

The IoT Security Rating is a security claim Verification and labeling solution for IoT products that categorizes products according to an ascending five-level scale: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond. Verified products receive a differentiated UL Verified Mark security label – specifying the achieved security level – and are evaluated on an ongoing basis by UL.

UL's solution helps manufacturers and developers demonstrate the security due diligence of their products by leveraging proven best practices and rating the security posture of IoT products. This helps to improve the transparency of security with customers and assist them in making conscious and informed purchasing decisions. UL's IoT Security Rating also supports manufacturers by helping to demonstrate that their products meet the threshold of reasonable security features as required in IoT security regulations and recommended in IoT security guidelines globally.

Somfy's individual UL Verified Mark code can be accessed on the UL Verify website (TaHoma switch) and Somfy will be utilizing the UL Verified Mark on their products, marketing and distribution channels to demonstrate their high level of commitment to security to customers.

"At Somfy, we have spent the last 50 years committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. With extensive security practices and capabilities built into our product development process, ensuring the security of our smart home products is an essential part of that commitment," said Guillaume Caillet, home services product line manager, Somfy. "We're extremely pleased to have achieved the Gold level of UL's IoT Security Rating for our TaHoma switch product. We believe UL's third-party Verification helps Somfy continue to put our customer's peace of mind first, while delivering a comfortable, safe and secure smart home experience."

"As part of UL's decades of cybersecurity experience and rapidly growing IoT security practice, we are proud to recognize Somfy for earning the first IoT Security Rating for a home automation company," said Isabelle Noblanc, global vice president and general manager of UL's Identity Management and Security division. "This Gold level rating achievement helps verify the security due diligence Somfy has built into their TaHoma switch smart control, helps demonstrate their cybersecurity posture to the marketplace and empowers customers to make purchase decisions based on the security built into Somfy connected products."

