Ulanzi Unveils Move LightGo: High-Precision Remote Lighting Control, Scene Memory & Multi-Unit Sync for Enhanced Shooting Efficiency

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulanzi , a leading innovator in photography accessories, announced the release of its latest innovation - Move LightGo . It is a groundbreaking remote lighting control system to boost efficiency and productivity for photographers and filmmakers. The Move LightGo combines 14-bit high-precision hardware control and a high-precision control sensor, offering drastically improved lighting setup efficiency than traditional manual adjustments, with 95% Bowens-mount compatibility for mainstream professional lighting equipment.

Product Highlights:

Ulanzi Move LightGo

1. 14-Bit High-Precision Control Sensor

Move LightGo combines pinpoint angle adjustment with broad equipment compatibility:

Adjust light tilt (0-170°) and pan (0-450°) via a handheld remote to help solo operators execute complex lighting setups with significant efficiency.

Cover 95% of Bowens-mount lights and support 6kg full-power loads to meet professional lighting expansion needs.

2. Remote Control Lighting System

Move LightGo supports 3 control systems with extended operation capability, including a 3m wired remote (standard), 30m 2.4G wireless remote (optional), and 10m Bluetooth app control for different operational scenarios.

3. 4 Memory Presets + Multi-Unit Sync for Demanding Shoots

The Move LightGo combines preset storage with multi-unit control capability:

Store and recall lighting positions via 4 presets (A/B/C/D) to eliminate repetitive adjustments.

Address each unit individually in multi-light setups; record positions under one channel for precise single or group control to simplify complex lighting design.

4. Multiple Power Options + Direct Light Power Draw

The Move LightGo combines a versatile power supply with simplified cable management:

Support 45W direct charging, external V-mount batteries, and power transfer modules.

Use optional AC/DC/CANNON adapter plates to draw power directly from lights and reduce cable clutter.

About Ulanzi:

Ulanzi, founded in 2015, is a globally leading brand specializing in photography accessories. It is dedicated to simplifying content creation with user-centric and highly compatible gear. Trusted by users worldwide, Ulanzi is known for its innovative designs, exceptional durability, and seamless usability, making it the top choice for photography enthusiasts.

Tracking link and tags

https://bit.ly/4oAjXfD

20% OFF until December 31st

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ulanzi