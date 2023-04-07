Ulcerative Colitis Drug Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ulcerative Colitis Drug Market By Drug Type, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) drugs at the global level was USD 7.80 Billion in 2021, and it is projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue is attributed to several factors such as the increasing prevalence rate of ulcerative colitis and similar Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD), the development of biosimilars, and the rising demand for IBD treatment in developing nations.



There is a growing demand for drugs that treat ulcerative colitis because of the focus on diagnosis and treatment to minimize and control the disease's signs and symptoms. Currently, there is no permanent cure for ulcerative colitis, and the cause of the disease remains unknown.

However, various drugs are effective in treating the symptoms, and the type of medication prescribed to a patient depends largely on the severity and cause of the disease. Moreover, medications prescribed to patients with this condition mainly focus on reducing inflammation and maintaining a proper diet to alleviate many symptoms.



According to research, there were approximately 2.5 million cases of inflammatory bowel disease in the U.S. in 2020, and this number is expected to increase to around 3.5 million by 2030. Inflammatory bowel disorders (IBD) affect 0.2% of Europe's population, and the incidence and prevalence of this condition seem to be increasing in Europe as well.



Market players are emphasizing research and development (R&D) activities, which are driving the growth of market revenue. For example, in July 2022, RINVOQ (upadacitinib) received approval from the European Commission for treating individuals with slightly to highly active ulcerative colitis who haven't responded effectively or have stopped responding to either standard therapy or a biologic medication. Reports show that during U-ACHIEVE and U-ACCOMPLISH induction studies, 73% and 74% of patients treated with RINVOQ 45 mg showed a clinical response (per Adapted Mayo Score) at week 8 compared to 27% and 25% of patients receiving a placebo, respectively.



Market Dynamics



Increasing Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

The global market for ulcerative colitis drugs is being propelled by the rising incidence of ulcerative colitis and other types of inflammatory bowel diseases worldwide, such as Crohn's disease. These are a set of inflammatory gastrointestinal disorders that have high frequency and incidence rates in developed countries. Furthermore, the approval of new medications is contributing to the growth of the market.

For instance, in November 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb received permission from the European Commission to market Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an insufficient response to conventional therapy or a biologic agent.



Limiting Factor



Stringent Government Regulations for Drug ApprovalGovernments around the world impose regulations on pharmaceutical companies to protect the public from negative drug-related side effects. These regulations often make it more challenging to introduce new medications related to inflammatory bowel diseases in the market. In developed countries, new medications are subjected to extensive safety and effectiveness testing to minimize side effects. However, worldwide drug approval regulations that are too stringent can keep costs high and discourage competition.

The cost of developing each new drug is approximately USD 3 billion and is increasing rapidly. As a result, manufacturers may increase prices and decrease innovation. Streamlining the regulatory process could enable people worldwide to have regular access to numerous life-saving medications. Furthermore, the strict government regulations governing drug approval are expected to limit the revenue growth of the market.



Key Takeaways

Drug Type Outlook



The global ulcerative colitis drug market is divided into various segments based on drug type, route of administration, distribution channels, and application. The largest revenue share in 2021 was accounted for by the biologics segment due to its effectiveness in working in a selective manner, reducing medication-related side effects, and having elevated preference among care providers and care users. The immunomodulators segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to their ability to inhibit or regulate the body's immunological response, reducing inflammation.



Route of Administration Outlook



The injectable segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 as major drugs for treating this condition are administered in this form. However, the oral segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to the development of new oral drugs to treat ulcerative colitis.



Distribution Channel Outlook



The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the availability of highly qualified healthcare professionals, increased buying power, well-equipped diagnostic rooms, and enhanced health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services. The online pharmacy segment is expected to register a significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to the growth of online medicine shops and the rising trend of online purchases of medicines.



Application Outlook



The ulcerative proctitis segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the high prevalence of autoimmune proctitis and strong demand for UC medications. The pancolitis segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to improvements in the treatment of IBD-related pancolitis.



Regional Outlook



The North America market is expected to have the largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to advanced healthcare systems in the U.S., increased knowledge and awareness among people about diseases, and technological advancements. The high prevalence and rising incidence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the U.S. and Canada, established healthcare systems, and high risk of lifestyle-related variables are other factors driving revenue growth in this region. Strong product pipelines of leading competitors and expanding research efforts are expected to fuel market expansion in this region.



The Europe market is expected to account for a significant revenue share during the forecasted period. This market is expanding faster than in previous years, owing to an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals with ulcerative colitis. Efforts to raise awareness among people to lessen the severity of the disease when it is discovered in its early stages are fueling demand for products in this market. More well-equipped medical facilities in both developed and developing countries and popularity of high-quality medical operations at any cost are also driving demand for the European market.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to a changing lifestyle that triggers the number of patients affected by this condition, along with the expansion of the healthcare sector and rising product approvals. The ulcerative colitis drug market is growing owing to the large population in this region. The market is becoming increasingly active in product development in other countries. Clinical research studies by Pfizer and Takeda Pharmaceuticals in Asia are expected to contribute to the growth of this market.



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Market By Drug Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Market By Route of Administration Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Market By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

EA Pharma Co. Ltd.

Elli Lilly and Company

and Company Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Reistone Biophrma

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpo3xe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets