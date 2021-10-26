Ulcerative Colitis Market is Expected to Witness Growth at an Accelerated CAGR of 9.5% in the 7MM for the Study Period 2018-30, Assesses DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Ulcerative Colitis Market report offers a detailed comprehension of the Ulcerative Colitis market size by treatment, epidemiology, and emerging therapies. The report also provides an understanding of Ulcerative Colitis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Ulcerative Colitis market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Key highlights from the Ulcerative Colitis Market Insight report

According to an estimate by DelveInsight, the highest Ulcerative Colitis prevalent cases in the 7MM were found in the United States with 1,008,823 which accounted for nearly 46% of the total 7MM cases, in the year 2020. The market size of Ulcerative Colitis is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in the 7MM for the study period 2018-2030.

Key pharma players working proactively in the Ulcerative Colitis therapeutic market are Gilead Sciences, Galapagos NV, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Theravance Biopharma, Landos Biopharma, and several others in the clinical development stage for Ulcerative Colitis will lead to a significant increase in the market size during the forecast period.

and several others in the clinical development stage for Ulcerative Colitis will lead to a significant increase in the market size during the forecast period. The key therapies expected to launch in the Ulcerative Colitis market include Jyseleca (filgotinib), Rinvoq (Upadacitinib), Skyrizi (Risankizumab), Mirikizumab (LY-3074828), Etrasimod, Tremfya (Guselkumab), Izencitinib (TD-1473/ JNJ 8398), BT-11, and others.

According to DelveInsight analysis, the Ulcerative Colitis market is expected to rise in the coming years due to the entry of novel therapies with better clinical profile and patient convenient RoA, increase in market penetration of targeted/ advanced therapies, increasing prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis, and new biomarkers for diagnosis of Ulcerative Colitis.

The major reason behind the Ulcerative Colitis market upsurge would be the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world.

Ulcerative Colitis: Overview

Two major types of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) are Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease (CD). Ulcerative Colitis is limited to the colon or large intestine. Approximately 10% of cases of IBD exhibit the features of both Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease. These are typically known as Indeterminate Colitis (IC).

There are different types of Ulcerative Colitis, categorized by the cause of the disease: Ulcerative proctitis, Proctosigmoiditis, Left-sided colitis (also limited or distal colitis), Pancolitis, and Extensive Colitis. There is no single test to diagnose Ulcerative Colitis, instead, the IBD team takes into consideration the symptoms together with the results of Endoscopies, Biopsies, Blood and Stool tests, X-rays, and Imaging Procedures.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's analysts indicate that the total diagnosed cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the 7MM were 1,577,979 in 2020. These cases are expected to rise by 2030, during the forecast period.

The Ulcerative Colitis Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Ulcerative Colitis Cases

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Ulcerative Colitis Cases

Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

Total Treated Ulcerative Colitis Cases

Ulcerative Colitis Market

In Ulcerative Colitis treatment, the primary purpose is to help patients properly control their immune systems. A variety of treatment options may help the patient remain in control of the condition and lead a complete and rewarding life, but there is no proven cure for Ulcerative Colitis and flare-ups may recur.

Types of medications currently used for the Ulcerative Colitis treatment purpose are Aminosalicylates, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Biologic therapies (Adalimumab, Golimumab, Infliximab, Ustekinumab, Vedolizumab, Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, and sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulators. At times, combination therapy and dietary supplementation are also prescribed. Medications like Aminosalicylates, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Biologic therapies, Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, and sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulators can suppress the inflammation.

Ulcerative Colitis pipeline therapies with better clinical profiles include drugs like Risankizumab (ABBV-066), an anti-IL-23 antibody being investigated by AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Mirikizumab (LY3074828) is another investigational drug being developed by Eli Lilly and Company to treat Ulcerative Colitis. Few of the novel, oral breakthrough Ulcerative Colitis treatment therapy include Filgotinib by Galapagos, in collaboration with Gilead, TD-1473 by Theravance Biopharma and Janssen, Etrasimod (APD334) discovered by Arena, and BT 11 by Landos Biopharma.

Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Jyseleca (filgotinib): Gilead Sciences/Galapagos NV

Rinvoq (Upadacitinib) & Skyrizi(Risankizumab): AbbVie

Risankizumab (ABBV-066): AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim

Mirikizumab (LY-3074828): Eli Lilly and Company

Etrasimod: Arena Pharmaceuticals

Tremfya (Guselkumab): Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Izencitinib (TD-1473/ JNJ 8398): Theravance Biopharma/Johnson & Johnson

BT-11: Landos Biopharma

Ulcerative Colitis Market Dynamics

The current therapeutic landscape of Ulcerative Colitis in the 7MM is driven by several approved therapies. Also, the Ulcerative Colitis market is expected to surge due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis, entry of novel therapies with better clinical profile and patient convenient RoA, increase in market penetration of targeted/ advanced therapies, new biomarkers for diagnosis of Ulcerative Colitis and also the involvement of digital technology for diagnosis and treatment.

A high number of undiagnosed and unreported cases contribute to the lack of awareness of Ulcerative Colitis. The entry of biosimilars in the Ulcerative Colitis Market, insufficient knowledge of the disease, and significant drawbacks of existing therapeutic options may act as certain obstructions in the Ulcerative Colitis market.

Scope of the Ulcerative Colitis Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), Gilead Sciences, Galapagos NV, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Theravance Biopharma, Landos Biopharma

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), Gilead Sciences, Galapagos NV, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Theravance Biopharma, Landos Biopharma Key Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Therapies : Jyseleca (filgotinib), Rinvoq (Upadacitinib), Skyrizi(Risankizumab), Mirikizumab (LY-3074828), Etrasimod, Tremfya (Guselkumab), Izencitinib (TD-1473/ JNJ 8398), BT-11

: Jyseleca (filgotinib), Rinvoq (Upadacitinib), Skyrizi(Risankizumab), Mirikizumab (LY-3074828), Etrasimod, Tremfya (Guselkumab), Izencitinib (TD-1473/ JNJ 8398), BT-11 Therapeutic Assessment : Ulcerative Colitis current marketed and emerging therapies

: Ulcerative Colitis current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Ulcerative Colitis market drivers and barriers

Ulcerative Colitis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Porter's five forces, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Market entry strategies, BCG Matrix, Unmet Needs

Porter's five forces, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Market entry strategies, BCG Matrix, Unmet Needs KOL views

Reimbursement Scenario

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of Ulcerative Colitis 3 Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Ulcerative Colitis 5 Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology and Market Forecast Flow 6 Ulcerative Colitis: Disease Background and Overview 7 Ulcerative Colitis Diagnosis 8 Ulcerative Colitis Current Treatment 9 Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 10 Ulcerative Colitis Patient Journey 11 Key Endpoints in Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Trials 12 Ulcerative Colitis Marketed Therapies of Ulcerative Colitis 13 Ulcerative Colitis Emerging Therapies 14 Conjoint Analysis of Ulcerative Colitis 15 Ulcerative Colitis: Seven Major Market Analysis 16 The United States Market Size 17 Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers 19 Ulcerative Colitis Market Barriers 20 Ulcerative Colitis SWOT Analysis 21 Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

