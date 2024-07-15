Ulike Air 10: Unlock Massive Prime Day Savings on This Essential Hair Removal Device

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, a pioneering force in at-home hair removal solutions, is thrilled to unveil an unmissable Amazon Prime Day offer on their flagship device - the Ulike Air 10. For a limited time only, from July 16th through July 17th, customers can indulge in the salon-quality hair removal experience of the Ulike Air 10 at a generous $120 discount on Amazon.

About Ulike Air 10

Next-Gen Ice Cooling Technology

To make the treatment session nearly painless, the Air 10 is equipped with the latest generation of Ulike's patented Sapphire Ice Cooling Technology, maintaining the contact temperature below 65°F even after 30 minutes. Therefore, you can easily achieve full body hair removal without worrying about pain. It also protects your skin from irritation or burns throughout the treatment session.

Visible Results in Just 2 Weeks

With the advanced IPL technology integrated into Ulike Air 10, you can achieve visible hair reduction within 2 weeks. A 14-day clinical trial showed a 96.52% reduction in hair density after using the handset every two days for 2 weeks.

10-Minute Full Body Treatment

Surpassing traditional single-lamp designs, the Ulike Air 10 boasts a cutting-edge dual-light design. This advanced lighting system enables an 18% wider skin coverage area, dramatically expediting the hair removal process. Moreover, the handset delivers a flash pulse every 0.5 seconds, ensuring thorough, targeted treatment with no hair left behind. By turning on the integrated Auto Glide Mode, the users can now complete a full-body session in just 10 minutes.

Safe & Professional IPL Hair Removal At-home

Even though it is an at-home device, you can achieve professional-level results with Ulike Air 10. It has an eye-safety setting allowing the device to only flash when it is in full contact with the skin. The built-in SkinSensor automatically adjusts the intensity level according to your skin tone, ensuring optimal treatment. It also prevents the device from flashing when gliding over tattoos, moles, or skin patches that are too dark for safe application.

Additionally, it is FDA-approved and globally certified which speaks volumes for the reliability and safety of the device.

4 Treatment Modes

Ulike Air 10 has four modes that allow the removal of tiny thin hair to coarse and stubborn hair. Normal Mode is designed for normal to fine hair, High Mode is effective against thick hair, and Fast Mode is ideal for occasional maintenance and touch-up sessions. Lastly, SHR Mode is perfect for removing stubborn coarse hair, such as in the bikini line.

Why the Ulike Air 10 Stands Out

Recommended by Dermatologists

Ulike Air 10 is highly recommended by dermatologists for its exceptional features and skin-friendly treatment sessions.

Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a board certified dermatologist, stated,

"I recommend the Ulike IPL to many of my patients looking for the convenience of at-home hair removal. The Dual Lights in the Ulike Air 10 offer even quicker hair removal results. Full body sessions can be done in 10 minutes, making it convenient and efficient for just about everyone."

Trusted by Influencers

A device, when trusted and reviewed by influencers, makes it more trustworthy. What do users think about Ulike Air 10?

Boss Mom Hustle, a Youtuber with 28.1k subscribers, tried the Air 10 handset and felt no pain during the treatment. She loves that she can safely use the device, especially around the upper lip area.

How does it work for dark skin? Deb Panache, a Youtuber, reviewed the device and called it "a complete game changer in the beauty industry." She used an at-home IPL device for the first time and thought it was safe and comfortable to use. In addition, she stated that the results were visible after two weeks of use.

User Satisfaction

Ulike has over 5 million satisfied users all around the world. After using Ulike Air 10, many users have left positive reviews that speak volumes about the quality and performance of the device.

Mariely T. wrote "I was not sure if it was going to work but I am happy I tried it. I'm definitely a fan now. It works as promised. I noticed results within the first week, which I was not expecting. 100% recommend it"

About Ulike

With over 10 years of expertise in the hair removal industry, Ulike has established itself as a leading professional brand. Our commitment to innovation is evident through our dedicated R&D lab based in Korea, where a team of 30+ experts work tirelessly to bring you top-notch products.

