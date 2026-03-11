Ulike Announces Official Partnership with the PCOS Awareness Association (PCOSAA)

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of women worldwide live with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a complex hormonal condition that remains widely underdiagnosed, stigmatized, and misunderstood. Beyond its medical implications, PCOS often affects mental health, self-esteem, and daily quality of life, particularly through visible symptoms such as excess hair growth. To help address these challenges through education, advocacy, and community support, Ulike has entered an official partnership with the PCOS Awareness Association (PCOSAA), a global nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with PCOS and improving public understanding of the condition.

Empowering Individuals with PCOS

There is still significant stigma around PCOS, and several of its aspects, such as hirsutism and other hair-related symptoms, are frequently overlooked. These symptoms considerably affect daily life and self-confidence, making individuals who experience them feel excluded or ashamed.

By cooperating with the PCOS Awareness Association, Ulike aims to raise awareness of the syndrome, reduce stigma, and assist individuals living with it to feel confident, supported, and understood. This act of community support by Ulike is primarily about sparking open conversations about PCOS, self-confidence, and lived experiences. Together with PCOSAA, Ulike aims to educate the public about how common PCOS is and to highlight the emotional and social challenges related to hair growth, which are often minimized or dismissed.

"PCOS impacts every aspect of a person's life, yet many still struggle to find resources, validation, and support," said Sasha Ottey, Founder and President of the PCOS Awareness Association. "Partnerships like this allow us to expand education, normalize conversations around often-dismissed symptoms such as hirsutism, and reach more people who deserve to feel informed, supported, and seen."

Supporting Education and Community Resources

Through this partnership, Ulike will support PCOSAA's education and advocacy initiatives by helping expand access to PCOS-focused resources, digital programming, and community conversations throughout 2026. The collaboration is designed to amplify PCOSAA's existing work, supporting awareness campaigns, virtual events, and educational content aimed at reducing stigma and improving quality of life for people living with PCOS.

Ultimately, Ulike's focus is on awareness, empowerment, visibility, and education. Its values and commitment align with PCOSAA's mission to uplift the PCOS community. Ulike aspires to support PCOSAA with what it has already been doing and continue to help amplify these efforts in practical ways, including community-exclusive discounts.

Exclusive Offer for People with PCOS

One in 10 women live with PCOS. To help make daily life more manageable, Ulike will offer a special discount of 30 percent off all its products. Individuals living with PCOS can access the discount by completing a short form and sharing their story.

"Our ultimate goal is to make the lives of people with PCOS as easy as we can. And there cannot be a better organization than the PCOSAA to join hands with," said Leona Liu, General Manager at Ulike. "While we will try our best to support their mission, we are also constantly striving to do as much as we can on our end, such as exclusive discounts for the community."

About Ulike

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, comfortable, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. FDA-cleared, clinically tested, and dermatologist-recommended, Ulike devices feature advanced IPL and Sapphire Ice Cooling technologies, providing an alternative to laser treatment for long-lasting hair removal. Since its inception, the brand has grown into a global leader in IPL at-home beauty devices, with 8 million units sold across 49 countries and regions worldwide. As a beauty-tech innovator, Ulike allocates 30 percent of its annual profits to research and development, securing over 800 global patents and achieving international success.

Discover more at https://www.ulike.com/

