Ulike Demonstrates Its Salon Quality Technology at 2024 CosmoProf North America Las Vegas

The award-winning leader in at-home IPL laser hair removal showcases portfolio of impressive tools at premier beauty trade show

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, the global leader and pioneer of IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal, will exhibit at the show, being held July 23-25, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The global company, which continues to gain momentum and popularity with American consumers, will showcase at booth #10103 its world-class portfolio of IPL laser hair removal hero tools, the Ulike Air10 IPL hair removal device, Ulike Air3 IPL hair removal and newest launch, Ulike ReGlow LED Face Mask.

Ulike is a world leader in the home hair removal industry and is committed to delivering next-generation technology, as well as medical-grade devices for use in the comfort of one's home, with industry-leading research led by "The Father of Light Therapy" Dr. M.R. Hamblin, Professor at Harvard and MIT. Since launching in 2013, Ulike quickly amassed a cult following and is now one of the most popular at-home hair removal brands, helping over five million beauty fans ditch the razor for good and achieve silky smooth, hair-free skin.

"We are thrilled to showcase our portfolio of hero products at this year's CosmoProf North America Las Vegas show, as this is the second America trade show where Ulike has exhibited," said Leona Liu, General Manager - US for Ulike. "We look forward to productive sessions with retail and industry partners and continuing to transform the at-home hair removal landscape."

Ulike has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade, leading to its outstanding market share in China. In 2022, Ulike expanded its presence from China to overseas markets, including the US, Korea, Japan, South East Asia and the Pacific Asian region etc. In addition to obtaining 400+ global patents, the brand's IPL hair removal device line has won a multitude of beauty awards from top-tier media outlets including, NewBeauty, Oprah Daily, Cosmopolitan, Best Products and AskMen to name a few. The brand also delivers high-quality education about its tech with the help of board-certified dermatologists and industry experts to ensure the effectiveness and safety of its FDA-approved products.

The Ulike Air3 IPL Hair Removal Device pinpoints hair at the root and reduces hair regrowth over time to bring users silky smooth, hair-free skin, without the hefty price tag, leading to visible results in just three weeks with 93% hair reduction. The brand's newest product, Ulike Air10 IPL Hair Removal Device, offers visible results in just two weeks with 96% hair reduction and elevates the hair removal process with Next-Gen Ice Cooling and SkinSensor.

Ulike is also proud to announce its recently secured distribution in Best Buy both online and in stores, with more retailers to be announced this summer.

Ulike Group also owns another brand Jmoon. Jmoon is the world's No.1 home beauty device brand, will showcase its newest technology Transdermal Collagan Light Beauty Device, along with other Jmoon star products.

