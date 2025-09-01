Ulike Sponsors Beauty Hub at IFA 2025, Raising the Bar for At-Home Skincare Tech

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, a leading global brand in at-home hair removal will showcase two pioneering innovations in skincare tech at IFA 2025: its Air 10 IPL hair removal device and the ReGlow LED Face Mask.

IFA, one of the world's top consumer electronics trade shows, will take place from September 5 to 9 in Messe Berlin, Germany. Attendees can find Ulike at stand H9-101.

Ulike Sponsoring IFA's Beauty Hub

IFA will debut its first-ever Beauty Hub this year, with Ulike powering it. The Hub will celebrate its premiere as the highlight of the Fitness & Digital Health Area in Hall 17, showcasing smart beauty innovations in self-care.

After making waves in the Asian and North American skincare market, the brand has Europe as its next key market. Ulike already holds partnerships with top department stores in Europe, including Currys, KaDeWe, and Fnac Darty, among others.

Meet the Air 10 and ReGlow

Designed for people with busy lifestyles, the Air 10 IPL device delivers up to 96% hair reduction in just two weeks, and requires only 10 minutes for a full-body session.

Ulike's first-ever LED face mask, ReGlow, is powered by 272 LED lights and is designed to deliver firmer, brighter, and smoother skin in under a month with its 4-in-1 skin renewal system — Glow, Firm, Rejuvenate, and Clear.

Ulike at IFA

Ulike is set to showcase its entire range of products at its booth during IFA, while offering hands-on demos and one-on-one interviews with senior leadership. The brand will speak about its vision and European market strategy at IFA Next's Dream Stage, a thought leadership platform, and mark its attendance at Showstoppers, a pre-show media event gathering major European and American media.

About Ulike

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to create luxurious, comfortable, and cost-effective at-home skincare solutions. The brand is known for its FDA-cleared, dermatologist-recommended IPL and LED beauty devices, designed to deliver professional-grade results from home. With over 7 million units sold across 17 countries, Ulike continues to lead in innovation, investing heavily in research to provide cutting-edge beauty-tech solutions.

