Ulike Makes Debut Entrance Into U.S. Retail Market Via Strategic Partnership with Best Buy

Ulike is a world leader in the home hair removal industry and is committed to delivering next-generation technology, as well as medical-grade devices for use in the comfort of one's home. Having launched in 2013, Ulike is now one of the most popular at-home hair removal brands, helping over five million beauty fans ditch the razor for good and achieve silky smooth skin.

In addition to obtaining 300 global patents, the brand's IPL hair removal device line has won a multitude of beauty awards from top tier media outlets including: New Beauty, Oprah Daily, Cosmopolitan, Best Products and Ask Men to name a few. The brand also delivers high quality education about their tech with the help of board-certified dermatologists and industry experts to ensure the effectiveness and safety of its FDA-approved products.

"This expansion into Best Buy comes at a pivotal moment for our company and positions Ulike for exponential growth in the United States," said Leona Liu, General Manager - US for Ulike. "Entering Best Buy allows us to connect with the IPL-curious consumer in person, allowing them to touch, feel and experience our products prior to purchase. We look forward to engaging with our customers in-store and helping more people achieve their wellness and beauty goals, without sacrificing comfort."

Best Buy will carry the Ulike Air 3 and Ulike Air 10 models in-store and online starting today, retailing for $329 and $399 respectively. The Ulike Air 3 Hair Removal Device pinpoints hair at the root, leading to visible results in just two weeks with 93% hair reduction in four weeks. Ideal for targeting more thick, stubborn hair, the Ulike Air 10 is the only product in its class to combine SHR mode, dual bulbs, and SkinSensor safety technology in one device, offering visible results in just two weeks. And both devices provide a nearly painless, comfortable experience with Ulike's patented sapphire ice-cooling technology. To celebrate the launch, you can enjoy an exclusive promotion on the Ulike Air 3 White with $90 off, and an additional $20 Gift Card for my Best Buy Members , from June 18th to July 10th.

Click here to learn more about IPL technology and see if it is the right fit for your hair removal needs. Follow Ulike Beauty on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT ULIKE

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. With powerful IPL and Sapphire Cooling Technology, the devices deliver visible results and are suitable to use on the full body. The devices are FDA-cleared, clinically tested and dermatologist recommended. Since inception, the brand has grown to be a global leader of IPL at-home beauty devices with over 5 million units sold in 17 countries worldwide. As a beauty-tech brand focused on innovation, Ulike allots thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development. This continuous drive for advancement is what has helped the brand secure over 100 global patents and become an international success.

ABOUT BEST BUY

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the world's largest specialty consumer electronics retailer. Our purpose is to enrich lives through technology, which we do by providing our customers a unique mix of advice, products and services in our stores, online, and in homes. Our expert associates advise customers on our curated assortment of the latest, name-brand technology, while our highly trained services teams help with designs, consultations, delivery, installation, tech support and repair. Best Buy operates nearly 1,000 retail stores in North America and has more than 85,000 employees. We are a leader in environmental, social and governance issues, including through the Best Buy Foundation's nationwide Best Buy Teen Tech Center® network and the significant role we play in the circular economy through repair, trade-in and recycling programs.

SOURCE Ulike