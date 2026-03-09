Ulike Spring: Dare to Glow -- Celebrating Confident and Aspirational Women

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike — the world's top brand for at-home hair removal — invited confident and influential women around the world to experience its transformational self-care power at its Ulike Spring: Dare to Glow event in March.

Staying true to its mission of empowering women around the world, Ulike recently entered an official partnership with the PCOS Awareness Association (PCOSAA), a global nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals with PCOS and improving public understanding of the condition. The Ulike Spring: Dare to Glow event highlighted Ulike's partnership with the PCOSAA, with organization officials in attendance.

Ulike Spring: Dare to Glow

This exclusive, high-end immersive experience took place on March 7, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Lombardi House in West Hollywood. After a red carpet arrival and opening ceremony, it took attendees through a tech deep dive covering the real science behind pain-free glowing. There was also a KOL round table with inspiring creators sharing their personal stories of confidence and embracing their inner beauty. The event concluded with a hands-on session with Ulike's tech and an exclusive gift suite.

Spring, Glow, Dare

Ulike Spring emphasizes three core elements — spring, glow, and dare — and encourages aspirational women to embrace each of them.

Spring represents transformation and renewal. Marked by growth and replenishment on the trees, the season encourages people to start fresh and bring a transformational upgrade to their self-care regimens. The event motivated busy working women to phase out outdated and ineffective wellness routines for Ulike's efficient and smart solutions.

The event's glow element wasn't just about glowing skin, but the inner radiance and confidence of a woman who feels desired, empowered, and beautiful. This is exactly what Ulike stands for. It strives to make every woman feel so beautiful and strong that they radiate that energy everywhere they go, while letting their confidence speak for itself, in any situation.

The word "dare" adds an aspect of power and momentum. It encourages women to embrace their beauty unapologetically and share it boldly. Whether it's wearing a dress they've always wanted to wear or spontaneously deciding to go to the beach without anxious preparation, it inspires women to challenge the norm and be the most genuine version of themselves.

Simplifying Wellness Regimens

Ulike simplifies the complex goal of looking and feeling beautiful. Using smart engineering, it transforms it into a comfortable, a few minutes a week ritual. Thus, by saving significant time and money and removing all the pain, prep, and doubt, Ulike ensures its tech caters to women of all categories for different reasons.

The busiest superstar moms prefer it for its short sessions and quick results, while it appeals to top business women and entrepreneurs because of its elevated experience and efficient performance. It's also the number one recommendation by medical professionals as it holds clinical credibility and is fully backed by science.

Ulike challenges the age-old "no pain, no gain" motto by replacing it with "no pain, all gain." By featuring thoughtful features such as Sapphire Ice Cooling Technology on its IPL hair removal device, it shows people that beauty doesn't always have to come with pain. It also lets consumers break free from the shackles of salon or clinic visits, by allowing them to pick their own wellness schedule. The results are effective and long-lasting, making every penny spent on its tech a wise investment.

About Ulike

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, comfortable, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. FDA-cleared, clinically tested, and dermatologist-recommended, Ulike devices feature the latest IPL and Sapphire Ice Cooling technologies, providing an excellent alternative to laser treatment for long-lasting hair removal from head to toe. Since its inception, the brand has grown into a global leader in IPL at-home beauty devices, with over 8 million units sold across 49 countries and regions worldwide. As a beauty-tech innovator, Ulike allocates 30% of its annual profits to research and development, securing over 800 global patents and achieving international success.

