Ulike Unveils Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 Discount for Flagship Ulike Air 10 Product

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, the global leader of at home IPL laser hair removal, announces today the brand's not-to-be-missed Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discount. In honor of Prime Day, Ulike is offering massive savings exclusive to Amazon Prime members on their flagship laser hair removal device- the Ulike Air 10. For a limited-time only, from October 5-13, customers can secure the best at home laser hair removal, salon-quality experience of the Ulike Air 10, retailing for a generous $120 discount on Amazon. Included with the purchase of a hair removal device, Ulike customers will also receive a complimentary Vera Gel to enhance post-treatment comfort.

About the Ulike Air 10 Device

Next-Gen Ice Cooling Technology: To make laser hair removal at home nearly painless, the Air 10 is equipped with the latest generation of Ulike's patented Sapphire Ice Cooling Technology, maintaining the contact temperature below 65°F even after 30 minutes to achieve full body hair removal, pain-free while also protecting your skin from irritation or burns.

To make laser hair removal at home nearly painless, the Air 10 is equipped with the latest generation of Ulike's patented Sapphire Ice Cooling Technology, maintaining the contact temperature below 65°F even after 30 minutes to achieve full body hair removal, pain-free while also protecting your skin from irritation or burns. Visible Results in Just Two Weeks: With the advanced IPL technology integrated into the Ulike Air 10, users can achieve visible hair reduction within two weeks. A 14-day clinical trial showed a 96.52% reduction in hair density after using the handset every two days for two weeks.

With the advanced IPL technology integrated into the Ulike Air 10, users can achieve visible hair reduction within two weeks. A 14-day clinical trial showed a 96.52% reduction in hair density after using the handset every two days for two weeks. Ten-Minute Full Body Treatment: Surpassing traditional single-lamp designs, the Ulike Air 10 boasts a cutting-edge dual-light design. This advanced lighting system enables an 18% wider skin coverage area, dramatically expediting the hair removal process. Moreover, the handset delivers a flash pulse every 0.5 seconds, ensuring thorough, targeted treatment with no hair left behind. By turning on the integrated Auto Glide Mode, the users can now complete a full-body session in just ten minutes.

Surpassing traditional single-lamp designs, the Ulike Air 10 boasts a cutting-edge dual-light design. This advanced lighting system enables an 18% wider skin coverage area, dramatically expediting the hair removal process. Moreover, the handset delivers a flash pulse every 0.5 seconds, ensuring thorough, targeted treatment with no hair left behind. By turning on the integrated Auto Glide Mode, the users can now complete a full-body session in Safe & Professional IPL Hair Removal At-home: The Ulike Air 10 features an eye-safety setting, allowing the device to only flash when it is in full contact with the skin. The built-in SkinSensor automatically adjusts the intensity level according to your skin tone, ensuring optimal treatment. The FDA-approved and globally certified device also prevents the device from flashing when gliding over tattoos, moles, or skin patches that are too dark for safe application.

The Ulike Air 10 features an eye-safety setting, allowing the device to only flash when it is in full contact with the skin. The built-in SkinSensor automatically adjusts the intensity level according to your skin tone, ensuring optimal treatment. The FDA-approved and globally certified device also prevents the device from flashing when gliding over tattoos, moles, or skin patches that are too dark for safe application. Four Treatment Modes: Ulike Air 10 includes four modes that allow the removal of tiny thin hair to coarse and stubborn hair. Normal Mode is designed for normal to fine hair, High Mode is effective against thick hair, and Fast Mode is ideal for occasional maintenance and touch-up sessions. Lastly, SHR Mode is perfect for removing stubborn coarse hair, such as on the bikini line for laser hair removal for women.

To learn more about Ulike IPL hair removal technology visit www.ulike.com and follow Ulike Beauty on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ULIKE

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. With powerful IPL and Sapphire Cooling Technology, the devices deliver visible results and are suitable to use on the full body. The devices are FDA-cleared, clinically tested and dermatologist recommended. Since inception, the brand has grown to be a global leader of IPL at-home beauty devices with over 5 million units sold in 49 countries and regions worldwide. As a beauty-tech brand focused on innovation, Ulike allots thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development. This continuous drive for advancement is what has helped the brand secure over 400 global patents and become an international success.

