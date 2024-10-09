Ulike Unveils Ulike X, Its First Men's Hair Removal Device in North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, the global leader of at-home IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) laser hair removal, is thrilled to announce the launch of Ulike X, the first professional IPL hair removal product in North America specifically designed for men. This innovative device promises long-lasting results, allowing men to break free from the tedious routine of daily shaving and embrace a lifestyle of freedom, health, and confidence.

Ulike X: Engineered for Men's Hair

Ulike X

For men who are fitness enthusiasts, hair can sometimes obscure the definition of smooth, clear muscle contours. The Ulike X is designed with this concern in mind. Removing body hair can enhance the appearance of muscles and improve athletic performance. Cyclists, for instance, can benefit from hair removal to reduce leg friction during long rides, while swimmers may experience reduced water resistance, contributing to better performance. In addition to improving performance, long-lasting hair removal also helps make the wearing of sports gear more comfortable and facilitates post-workout stretching, injury recovery, and rehabilitation treatments.

The Ulike X, utilizing IPL, alleviates common shaving issues like irritation and rapid regrowth, providing a comfortable alternative to costly laser treatments. IPL technology is a clinically approved hair removal method that uses a light spectrum to target melanin in hair follicles, effectively reducing hair growth. This non-invasive technique is gentle on the skin, making it suitable for various body areas, including the face, chest, abdomen, and back.

With over a decade of research and innovation in IPL hair removal, Ulike's engineers and leading dermatology research groups have consistently developed breakthrough solutions that deliver effective, safe, and convenient technology for healthy, hair-free skin. Professor M.R. Hamblin (Ph.D.) of Harvard Medical School, also Chief Scientific Advisor of Ulike Group, said, "I am to merge the most important findings in photomedicine research with Ulike's robust research and development capabilities to attain industry breakthroughs with advanced beauty products."

Specifically designed for managing coarse and thick hair, the Ulike X utilizes Dual Lights and Multi-Pulse Technology to achieve superior hair reduction results. With three customizable modes, it adapts to different skin types and body areas, enabling up to 94.42% hair reduction in just two weeks. This precision allows men to enjoy smooth skin without the hassle of razors, wax strips, or frequent salon visits.

Equipped with self-developed Ice Cooling Technology, the Ulike X maintains a cool 61.4°F, preventing burns and skin irritation for a more comfortable experience. The SkinSensor technology further enhances safety by detecting skin tones, adjusting power settings, and stopping flashes if an area is too dark for safe application. Additionally, a built-in 1mm UV filter protects the skin from harmful ultraviolet light, ensuring a healthy, hair-free experience without the risk of damage.

Ulike IPL devices are designed to offer professional-grade precision and safety in a compact, easy-to-use format. The Ulike X allows men to achieve smooth, hair-free skin in the comfort and privacy of their own homes, without the need for regular clinic visits. It provides long-lasting results that make everyday grooming more efficient and hassle-free. To learn more about Ulike X, please visit: https://www.ulike.com/products/ulike-x-ipl-hair-removal?utm_source=affiliatepr&utm_medium=affiliate

ABOUT ULIKE

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. With powerful IPL and Sapphire Cooling Technology, the devices deliver visible results and are suitable to use on the full body. The devices are FDA-cleared, clinically tested and dermatologist recommended. Since inception, the brand has grown to be a global leader of IPL at-home beauty devices with over 6 million units sold in 49 countries and regions worldwide. As a beauty-tech brand focused on innovation, Ulike allots thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development. This continuous drive for advancement is what has helped the brand secure over 400 global patents and become an international success.

SOURCE Ulike