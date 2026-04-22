Ulta Beauty and Google Introduce Gemini-Enabled Shopping Experiences That Streamline Beauty Discovery and Purchase

Ulta Beauty launches agentic commerce across Google surfaces and introduces Ulta AI, a new AI shopping assistant built with Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- Ulta Beauty and Google today announced two new Gemini-enabled innovations designed to make beauty shopping more seamless, personalized and intuitive across digital touchpoints. As beauty discovery increasingly shifts to AI-powered experiences, Ulta Beauty is expanding how guests discover, compare and shop for products—both across Ulta Beauty's own digital properties and Google surfaces.

Ulta Beauty assortment shoppable within Google surfaces

Ulta Beauty is rolling out agentic commerce within AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app over the next month. Through this new experience, shoppers can receive Ulta Beauty product recommendations, compare options and complete streamlined checkout for eligible purchases directly within Google's conversational interfaces.

"Ulta Beauty has always been about inspiring guests' discovery through trusted expertise and curated choice," said Lauren Brindley, chief merchandising and digital officer, Ulta Beauty. "Now, we're extending that same strength into AI-powered shopping experiences, making beauty discovery more seamless, personalized and shoppable wherever it happens."

Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) , the new open standard for agentic commerce, helps power the experience across AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app. Ulta Beauty has been an early collaborator with Google in exploring how this emerging commerce model can work for beauty — a category where ease of discovery, confidence, and trust matter deeply.

"Agentic AI has great potential to make online shopping easier for everyone, at every stage in the shopping journey — and Ulta Beauty's implementation of the Universal Commerce Protocol is a vital step toward that future," said Ashish Gupta, vice president and general manager of Merchant Shopping at Google. "By integrating UCP, Ulta Beauty is removing friction and helping their customers purchase right at the moment of discovery in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app."

"Ulta Beauty engaged early with UCP because we see a clear shift in how guests are discovering and shopping for beauty, with AI playing a much bigger role in that journey," said Mike Maresca, chief technology and transformation officer, Ulta Beauty. "We believe AI has the potential to elevate personalization to a new level and in partnership with Google, we're helping turn that potential into experiences that better serve our guests."

By combining Google's AI capabilities with Ulta Beauty's category authority, curated assortment and omnichannel experience, the future of beauty shopping is being shaped in ways that are practical, personalized and guest-centered.

Introducing Ulta AI: Ulta Beauty's new AI shopping assistant

On its own digital properties — available on Ulta.com and rolling out soon to the Ulta Beauty App — the retailer is launching Ulta AI, a new AI shopping assistant built on Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience. Leveraging insights from Ulta Beauty's 46+ million members, Ulta AI provides more personalized guidance to guests as they shop, helping them navigate Ulta Beauty's expansive digital assortment with greater confidence, discover products, and explore recommendations with ease. This technology complements the in-store expertise of Ulta Beauty associates, who play a critical role in helping guests find the right products for their needs.

"Ulta Beauty is setting a new benchmark for the industry, ensuring they meet guests with helpful, personalized experiences wherever discovery begins," said Darshan Kantak, vice president, Applied AI, Google Cloud. "Our shopping agent connects the breadcrumbs of intent and inspiration to guide the customer journey. It skips traditional search filters and helps shoppers connect directly with products they love, providing a fast, tailored experience from discovery to checkout. By threading these moments together, every interaction becomes more meaningful and delightful for the consumer."

"The next era of commerce will be shaped by how well retailers turn AI into practical, scalable capabilities," said Maresca. "By combining Gemini Enterprise with Ulta Beauty's data, systems and commerce infrastructure, we're creating a more agile platform to innovate faster and scale new experiences across our digital ecosystem."

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, wellness and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to more than 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. With an expansive product assortment, professional salon services, and its beloved Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, the company delivers seamless, personalized experiences across stores, Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty App – where the possibilities are truly beautiful. Ulta Beauty is also expanding its presence internationally through its subsidiary, Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer operating in the U.K. and Ireland, its joint venture in Mexico, and its franchise in the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

SOURCE Google Cloud