Ulta Beauty Raises $2.4 million for Big Brothers Big Sisters' Wellness Initiatives Across the Country

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, is excited to announce the fundraising results from Ulta Beauty's month-long in-store donation program in support of BBBS' youth-focused wellness initiatives. Through a national partnership between BBBS and the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation, Ulta Beauty's customers and 53,000 associates raised more than $2.4 million to support BBBS' wellness programs, training and resources for young people across the country.

From May 19 through June 15, 2024, Ulta Beauty's customers and associates donated at checkout across Ulta Beauty's nearly 1,400 stores and on Ulta.com, as well as through local community events to expand the reach of BBBS' initiatives. The program benefited more than 200 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies, reaching nearly 5,000 communities.

"We are incredibly proud to have partnered with Ulta Beauty to raise funds that directly support the wellness and well-being of young people. As the challenges facing America's youth grow in our rapidly changing society, mentorship has proven to be a powerful tool in helping to build resilience and a sense of belonging for young people," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of America President and CEO, Artis Stevens. "Through a shared passion for uplifting young people, we look forward to continuing to work with Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation to ensure we provide resources and opportunities that ignite the power and promise of youth nationwide."

"Ulta Beauty is committed to unleashing possibilities in our communities, leaving a positive impact in the world around us," said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer of Ulta Beauty and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago board member. "Our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters is a true testament to what we can accomplish when we use beauty as a force for good, and I'm so proud of how our guests, associates, and partners came together to champion mental health and wellbeing programming and inspire joy in so many."

As a national well-being partner and as part of the company's ongoing commitment to championing joy, Ulta Beauty is also supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters in offering custom experiences and access to self-care, self-expression and self-discovery resources to hundreds of thousands of young people. Together, Ulta Beauty and Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted a number of activities including distribution of wellness kits for youth facing stress, anxiety and other challenges and educational clinics where Littles were introduced to topics like the importance of good personal care. Many of the BBBS agencies also engaged directly with Ulta Beauty associates to discuss the BBBS mission and its initiatives, deepening our connections in each community.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. Our mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that help all young people reach their potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to foster positive outcomes from kindergarten into adulthood, enabling every young person we engage and support to dream bigger and have greater confidence, higher educational achievement, professional success, and lasting, fulfilling relationships. We have more than 230 local affiliated agencies serving over 5,000 communities across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org .

