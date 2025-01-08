Ulta Beauty Teams Up with Instacart to Deliver Beauty in a Flash Nationwide

Beauty meets convenience with largest specialty U.S. beauty retailer now available on Instacart for delivery in as fast as an hour from more than 1,400 stores

SAN FRANCISCO and BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, today announced a nationwide partnership to offer same-day delivery. With this collaboration, Ulta Beauty's unparalleled assortment – spanning every category and price point – now available for delivery in as fast as an hour via Instacart from more than 1,400 stores across the United States.

Beauty meets convenience with Ulta Beauty now available on Instacart for delivery in as fast as an hour from more than 1,400 stores.

From established to emerging beauty brands, Instacart customers can now shop a wide selection of beloved skin care, hair care, cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products with even greater convenience. This partnership also integrates Ulta Beauty Rewards™ into the Instacart App, allowing members to earn points on every Ulta Beauty purchase made via Instacart by linking their accounts through Ulta Beauty's storefront.* To celebrate the launch of the partnership, customers can receive $10 off their $50 order through January 26.**

"Our partnership with Ulta Beauty comes at a perfect time when millions of Instacart customers are setting new intentions, focusing on wellness, and envisioning aspirational versions of themselves," said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "With Ulta Beauty's wide range of products now available on Instacart, we're giving customers more selection, convenience, and beauty options in the New Year and beyond."

"Reimagining how and where beauty lovers can shop with us has always been at the core of Ulta Beauty's mission," said Jodi Williams, Vice President of eCommerce at Ulta Beauty. "Our collaboration with Instacart allows us to meet guests in even more places, offering fast and seamless access to the products they love. With self-care top of mind in the New Year, this partnership debuts at the perfect time to help guests refresh their rituals and routines with ease."

Ulta Beauty joins more than 1,500 retailer banners already available on the Instacart App – ranging from grocery to beauty to home improvement to pet supplies. To begin shopping from Ulta Beauty for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers nationwide can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/ulta/storefront or select the Ulta Beauty storefront on the Instacart App.

*For full details, see Program Terms and Conditions

**$10 off is valid through 1/26/2025 at 11:59PM PT and is valid only in the United States for one order of $50 or more with Ulta Beauty and purchased through Instacart.com, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price for all non-alcohol products, and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees and/or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart.com with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, and/or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty, the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,400 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https://www.ulta.com.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart