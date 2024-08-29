Ultatel Achieves Impressive 37% Win Rate with Gartner Digital Markets

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultatel, a leading provider of unified communications software, proudly announces a remarkable 37%-win rate from leads generated via Gartner Digital Markets. This milestone underscores Ultatel's commitment to leveraging top-tier marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility and drive business growth.

Ultatel's collaboration with Gartner has been instrumental in generating high-quality leads at significantly lower costs. "When I was looking at third-party channels to drive more traffic and attention to our site, Gartner immediately came to mind. It's a very popular and respected source of information for buyers, so having a presence there is essential for creating brand awareness," stated Konstantine Christofakis, Head of Digital Marketing at Ultatel.

Strategic Use of Social Proof and Reviews

Ultatel's strategy focused on collecting and showcasing customer reviews to build credibility and distinguish itself from over 400 competing products in the cloud business phone system space. The company received prestigious badges across various categories, including the Capterra Shortlist, GetApp Category Leaders, and Software Advice Front Runners. "Since being recognized as category leaders, we've experienced an improvement in all our key performance indicators."

By leveraging Competitive Comparisons and reviews for social proof content, Ultatel not only boosted its brand recognition but also fine-tuned its marketing messages based on customer sentiment, enhancing its overall content strategy. "Our software market is extremely competitive, and reviews-driven content like Competitive Comparisons is imperative for both sales and buyer enablement."

Cost-Effective Lead Generation

Ultatel's approach included upgrading to a sponsored profile and launching Pay-Per-Click (PPC) campaigns in priority markets. This enabled the company to effectively engage different buyer personas, resulting in a 70% lower cost per click (CPC) compared to Google and a 40% lower CPC compared to LinkedIn. "Gartner remains a key driver for awareness and customer reviews, along with new business. We are committed to giving the best service and support for our customers, and we value their positive feedback as a motivating factor," added Ultatel CEO, Amr Ibrahim.

The quality of traffic from Gartner is superb, both at the top and bottom funnel. This mix of top-of-funnel buyers and high-intent decision-makers allowed Ultatel to secure a fourfold lower cost per lead (CPL) compared to other channels, and even lead their industry in conversion rates.

Continuous Optimization for Continued Success

Regular monitoring and campaign optimization were key to Ultatel's success. "We keep investing because we see positive ROI; in fact, it is our best performing channel in that regard," said Christofakis. Ultatel's strategic use of Gartner Digital Markets has proven to be a pivotal element in its lead generation and customer acquisition strategy.

About Ultatel

Ultatel is a unified communications software provider offering an all-in-one platform that equips organizations of all sizes with cloud phone technology, voice, SMS, fax, chat, and video capabilities. Ultatel's solutions enhance productivity and maintain seamless connections with customers, making it a leader in the communications software industry.

