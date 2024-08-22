ULTATEL Recognized as a 2024 Inc. 5000 Honoree

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultatel, a leading provider of cloud communication solutions, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for 2024. This accolade underscores Ultatel's rapid growth and its commitment to delivering innovative communication services that empower businesses to streamline their operations on a single, affordable platform.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in our solutions," said Amr Ibrahim, CEO of Ultatel. "Our growth reflects the increasing demand for reliable and cost-effective communication services in today's digital landscape."

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, celebrates the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Ultatel's impressive ranking at No. 1709, with a remarkable 305% growth over the past three years, highlights its significant impact within the hyper-competitive telecommunications industry. This recognition follows Ultatel's previous appearance on the list in 2023, where it was ranked No. 1868, further demonstrating the company's sustained growth trajectory.

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Ultatel has quickly established itself as a key player in the cloud communication sector. The company's comprehensive suite of services enables businesses to consolidate their communication needs, offering everything from voice and video calling to messaging and collaboration tools, all integrated into a single, user-friendly platform.

This approach not only simplifies communication but also enhances productivity and reduces operational costs for businesses of all sizes. Their partnership with Microsoft includes a certified direct routing SBC solution where you can transform Teams in your phone system, as well as a certified MS Teams contact center.

Ultatel's success can be attributed to its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and continuous innovation. The company leverages cutting-edge technology to develop solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients, ensuring they stay ahead in a competitive marketplace. By providing scalable and customizable communication solutions, Ultatel empowers businesses to adapt quickly to changing demands, fostering growth and efficiency.

As a recognized leader in cloud communications, Ultatel remains committed to driving the industry forward. The company plans to expand its service offerings and explore new markets, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable and affordable communication solutions.

