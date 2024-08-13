Ultima Genomics adds tenured leadership to drive operational excellence and commercial adoption

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, a developer of an innovative new ultra-high throughput sequencing architecture, today announced the addition of two industry leaders focused on driving operational excellence and commercial adoption. The appointments follow the strong uptake of Ultima's technology in clinical applications and will accelerate the Company's path towards expanded clinical utilization as well as support commercial efforts broadly.

Chris Seipert Lara Toerien

Chris Seipert joins Ultima as Senior Vice President of Operations and will lead the Company's instrumentation and consumables production efforts focused on driving operational excellence, quality management and Ultima's path towards ISO certification. Prior to Ultima, Chris spent 14 years at Pacific Biosciences, most recently as Vice President of Global Operations and previously as Vice President of Customer Experience, Vice President and General Manager of Americas and EMEA, Vice President of Global Service and Support, and Vice President of Instrument Manufacturing and Field Service Engineering. Chris also previously held engineering roles of increasing leadership at KLA-Tencor, a leader in advanced inspection tools, metrology systems, and computational analytics for the semiconductor industries.

Chris holds a MS in Engineering and a BS in Physics from San Jose State University.

Lara Toerien joins Ultima as Vice President of Sales, North America and will lead efforts to drive commercial adoption across the region. Lara is a genomics industry veteran with 25 years of experience in commercial roles of expanding responsibility. Prior to Ultima, Lara held the role of Vice President and General Manager, Americas for Pacific Biosciences where she was responsible for leading and developing the company's sales organization within North and South America. Lara also spent 16 years at Illumina where she held increasing leadership positions in the sales organization in North America. Lara also previously spent seven years in sales at Invitrogen.

Lara holds a BS in Molecular and Cell Biology from Penn State University and a PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of California, San Diego.

"We are pleased to attract strong leaders like Chris and Lara to Ultima," said Gilad Almogy, Founder and CEO of Ultima Genomics. "Both are industry veterans with impressive track records in building best-in-class operations and sales organizations, respectively. We look forward to leveraging their expertise as we continue the rapid adoption of our technology and support customers in both the research and clinical settings."

About Ultima Genomics, Inc.

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com.

