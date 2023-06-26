Ultima Genomics Adds Tenured Strategic and Technology Leadership In Preparation for Commercial Launch

News provided by

Ultima Genomics

26 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Mirna Jarosz, formerly General Manager of Integrated DNA Technology's (IDT) NGS business will focus on driving customer success, strategy and commercial focus as Head of Product Strategy
  • Shlomey Derhi, former head of R&D for a large group within the Israel Defense Forces will focus on accelerating technology development as Head of Architecture and Integration

FREMONT, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, a developer of a revolutionary new ultra-high throughput sequencing architecture, today announced the appointment of two leaders to its executive team. Mirna Jarosz will join the Company as Head of Product Strategy and will play a key customer-facing role focused on driving the success of Ultima's growing customer base and commercial adoption. Mirna's responsibilities include guiding product and market development, strategy, marketing, and customer application support. Shlomey Derhi will join the Company's R&D and engineering leadership as Head of Architecture and Integration and will be focused on accelerating technology development of the Company's unique sequencing architecture. 

"We are excited to have two proven and tenured industry leaders join our leadership team at this important stage of our Company," said Gilad Almogy, CEO and founder of Ultima Genomics. "Mirna has for many years been a technical, commercial and talented business leader and executive for multiple successful startups and large organizations. She has deep scientific, technical and commercial expertise and will be instrumental in driving customer success, strategy and commercial focus as we transition from early access to commercial launch. Shlomey brings unique technical leadership expertise having led large multi-disciplinary engineering teams within the Israeli military. He will be pivotal as we prepare our first product, the UG100™ for commercial launch, and continue to advance our unique sequencing architecture."

With a diverse background in chemistry, genomics, and sequencing technologies, Mirna comes to Ultima with nearly 20 years of experience in Next Generation Sequencing. Prior to joining Ultima, Mirna was at Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), where she was General Manager of their NGS business, having initially led an R&D team and then held numerous commercial roles, including Director of Global Market Development and Applications. Mirna was one of the first 10 employees at numerous start-ups, including Foundation Medicine, 10X Genomics, and Helicos Biosciences.
Through her career in R&D, applications, and work with collaborators, she has maintained a strong record of patents as well as peer-reviewed scientific publications. Mirna earned a PhD in Physical Chemistry from MIT and a BS in Chemistry from the University of Washington.

Shlomey is a technological leader with over 20 years of experience in R&D growing from hands-on engineering roles to senior executive leadership in a large-scale complex organization. He has vast experience in System Engineering and System Integration of inter-disciplinary projects. Prior to joining Ultima, Shlomey was heading a more than 1,000-person organization in the fields of Security and Defense within the military, driving high-risk and high-reliability-oriented projects. In addition, Shlomey has developed strategic technology partners in the public and private sectors. Shlomey has an MS in Systems Engineering and a BS in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Tel Aviv University.

About Ultima Genomics
Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com.

Media inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE Ultima Genomics

Also from this source

Ultima Genomics and Genome Insight Collaborate to Bring Affordable Whole Genome Sequencing to Cancer Patients

Ultima Genomics Partners with New England Biolabs® to Expand Research Applications on Ultima Sequencers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.