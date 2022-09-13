New private company will focus on accelerating 3D printing innovation and global adoption of desktop 3D printing solutions

NEW YORK and UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakerBot and Ultimaker, two leaders in desktop 3D printing, today announced the completion of their merger. Under the new brand, UltiMaker, the company aims to provide easy-to-use and accessible 3D printing hardware, software, and materials for any application, driving the industry to a future state of responsible and sustainable manufacturing.

Ultimaker and MakerBot Announce Closing of Merger

Combining both companies' products platform under one roof, UltiMaker will continue to offer a wide range of solutions to customers, with well-established brands such as the MakerBot METHOD®, MakerBot SKETCH®, and MakerBot Replicator® 3D printers, and MakerBot CloudPrint™ as well as the Ultimaker 2+ Connect, Ultimaker S3, Ultimaker S5, and Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle. In addition, the open communities, Ultimaker Cura and MakerBot Thingiverse® will continue to be managed by the new company.

The newly formed entity will invest capital to accelerate growth, drive new product innovation, further research and development, and strengthen its presence across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific through market expansions. Nadav Goshen will spearhead the new company as its CEO, while former Ultimaker CEO Jürgen von Hollen has decided to leave the business after assisting with the integration and transition plans for the new company over the coming months.

"As we begin the next chapter together as UltiMaker, we will continue to focus on developing 3D printing innovations to advance the availability of accessible and easy-to-use 3D printing solutions," said Nadav Goshen, CEO of UltiMaker. "By combining our teams and technical expertise, we can work towards developing and delivering a comprehensive portfolio of products to support professional, educational, and light-industrial applications."

"With the completion of the merger behind us, we can now focus on integrating the two businesses further and begin creating significant value for customers with leading 3D printing solutions," said Jürgen von Hollen. "During the next few months, I look forward to helping the teams get started and take maximum advantage of the newly afforded opportunities."

The completion of the merger allows UltiMaker to work towards consolidating both organizations and product lines. Combining both companies' product portfolios will allow UltiMaker to offer a wide range of products for different applications to customers across the globe. Additionally, the new company plans to amplify R&D efforts to develop new products for education and professional customers, with new hardware and software innovations on the close horizon.

The new company will continue to operate in New York and The Netherlands.

About MakerBot

MakerBot was a global leader in desktop 3D printing that redefined the standards for 3D printing for safety and emissions, reliability, accessibility, precision, and ease-of-use.

About Ultimaker

Ultimaker was on a mission to accelerate the world's transformation to flexible, empowering and sustainable solutions with a platform that enabled customers to leverage diverse 3D printing products and services. Ultimaker provided a seamless integration of hardware, software and materials -including an Ecosystem of partners- that simply worked.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896623/Ultimaker_and_MakerBot.jpg

SOURCE Ultimaker; MakerBot