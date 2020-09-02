Ultimaker Experiences Exceptional First Half of 2020 Highlighted by Global Growth and Professional 3D Printing Innovation

In the first six months of the year, Ultimaker experienced double-digit growth year-over-year globally, including over 30% growth in the US alone. This was due in part to disruption in manufacturing from the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a paradigm shift in the global supply chain. Localized manufacturing, reduced downtime and cost reduction have become priorities which coincided with the heightened awareness of professional 3D printing and its impact on productivity. Ultimaker's notable growth is evidence of this rising trend.

Ultimaker is the largest player in the professional 3D printing market and continues to grow. The company has on-boarded six new resellers in the Americas and implemented a new distribution model in the APAC region to support their go-to-market strategy. Ultimaker's leadership position is attributed to a customer-centric approach and commitment to maintaining transparent relationships with its business partners and end-users.

In addition to its continued business growth, Ultimaker launched two enterprise solutions in the first half of 2020 ­– Ultimaker Essentials and Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy. Ultimaker Essentials provides professionals with an innovation-ready software platform that enables seamless control and management across distributed 3D printers, and Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy is the company's new eLearning platform that aids in bridging the skills gap for manufacturers and engineers looking to leverage 3D printing in their supply chain. Both products further Ultimaker's mission to better enable easy and intuitive 3D printing for enterprise customers.

"Reflecting back on the first half of 2020, we are proud of the momentum we've been able to drive, and our ability take over as the leader in the professional 3D printing market despite the unprecedented circumstances," said Jos Burger, CEO of Ultimaker. "We are excited to continue to build on the successes we've had this year. The current manufacturing and supply chain landscape has been altered significantly due to effects of the pandemic, but the growth and expansion Ultimaker has experienced signals the industry's strides toward recovery and points to the rising adoption of professional 3D printing across the supply chain."

About Ultimaker

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers, software, and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in professional 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore – plus production facilities in Europe and the US – its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world's transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing. Ultimaker .com

Media Contact

Jeanine Graat

Mobile: + 31(0) 6 29171077

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ultimaker

Related Links

http://www.ultimaker.com

