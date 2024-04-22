UltiMaker Launches Factor 4, a New Standard in Industrial-Grade 3D Printing

UltiMaker Factor 4 is the company's latest flagship solution to support light industrial applications

NEW YORK and GELDERMALSEN, The Netherlands, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UltiMaker , a global leader in 3D printing, today announces the release of the UltiMaker Factor 4 industrial-grade 3D printer, designed to take manufacturing to new levels of efficiency and reliability. Factor 4 is an end-to-end 3D printing solution for light industrial applications.

The UltiMaker Factor 4 3D printer is engineered for the development and production of process-critical tools and components. With support for engineering materials, direct drive dual extrusion, onboard print quality reporting, temperature-controlled build volume, and other innovative features, it delivers high levels of predictability and minimal variance. Built on over a decade of dedication to openness and accessibility, the machine will support one of the widest material portfolios on the market for a variety of applications, including end use parts, functional prototyping, manufacturing tools, and small batch manufacturing of auxiliary components and spares.

Factor 4 offers a temperature-controlled build volume of 330 x 240 x 300 mm and uniform bed heating, ensuring consistent performance across the entire build plate. Designed for manufacturing and industrial sectors, it launches with a new high-temperature print core that allows engineers to print up to 340°C, enabling a broader range of high-performance, temperature-resistant, and durable materials, such as the new UltiMaker PPS CF, a high-temperature composite material. The machine efficiently uses the heated bed and actively controlled chamber airflow to manage the build volume temperature up to 70°C, ensuring optimal material-specific processing conditions and consistent part quality wherever the 3D printer is located.

Thoroughly tested to achieve over 95% print completion success and dimensional accuracy within ± 0.2 mm or ± 0.2% of the feature nominal length,1 Factor 4 is designed to deliver consistent results across multiple machines—optimal for producing validated parts for distributed manufacturing. The printer's versatility, reliability, and ease of use make it ideal for industries looking to optimize their production workflows and accelerate development. The latest print profiles for Factor 4, available on Cura 5.7.1, enable engineering materials, such as PET-CF and Nylon, to be printed with productivity levels similar to Tough PLA and PETG, effectively doubling print speed when compared to the UltiMaker S series.2

"Our commitment to customers goes beyond providing just a 3D printer; we offer a full 3D printing ecosystem, including hardware, software, materials, training, and support," said Michiel Alting von Geusau, CEO at UltiMaker. "With our comprehensive support, we help customers navigate through the complexities of 3D printing and identify opportunities. There is untapped potential in the light industrial market, and we believe that Factor 4 will enable customers to further explore the application possibilities in this space. With its efficiency and versatility, Factor 4 promises a quick return on investment, allowing businesses to capitalize on the benefits of 3D printing."

Key features of UltiMaker Factor 4:

Industrial-Grade Performance: Constructed from robust steel, aluminum, and glass, Factor 4 is built for the factory floor. The printer features a triple-insulated build volume, closed loop and direct-drive dual extrusion, automatic inductive bed leveling, and a PEI-coated flexible build plate, ensuring consistent production output, even on complex and challenging designs. These features combined with the all-new H-bridge gantry and a rigid all metal frame allow for high-speed movement and accuracy.

Automatic Material Handling and Storage: The integrated, low moisture material handling system allows engineers to reliably manage their print jobs. The material station is climate controlled, with humidity levels kept below 15%, and holds up to six spools of filaments in their prime condition. It features an automatic material change capability, which seamlessly switches between spools, eliminating downtime and ensuring uninterrupted printing, for those printing a single part that may require several days or multiple spools.

Expanded Material Diversity: The new printer expands the range of high performance, industrial-grade materials, enabling production of structural integrity verified parts, from flexible materials to high-temperature composites, such as the UltiMaker PPS CF. UltiMaker PPS CF is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic material, reinforced with carbon fiber. The material has a temperature resistance greater than 230°C and is flame retardant. It provides a high-performing alternative to steel or aluminum for less-demanding parts, enabling users to unlock new industrial applications.

Seamless Workflow Integration: The UltiMaker Cura 5.7.1 release has new print profiles for Factor 4, customized and fine-tuned for optimal print quality and performance. With automatic recognition of UltiMaker materials and print cores in Cura, Factor 4 offers a smooth 3D printing experience. The printer is also compatible with major CAD software.

Powerful Onboard Print Process Reporting: The machine has a 7" capacitive touch screen and a suite of sensors in the print head, build volume, and automated material loading system that monitors real-time data on printer and material performance and delivers in-depth reporting after every print job, ensuring easy part validation and quality control.

Modular System for Simplified Maintenance: The printer offers a modular design that allows for easy repairs and maintenance, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

"With Factor 4, we are introducing a reliable industrial-grade solution that provides a solid long-term investment," said Andrea Gasperini, Product Manager, B2B Solutions, at UltiMaker. "Our focus remains on releasing products that can meet current needs and adapt and improve over time. Factor 4 delivers the reliability that UltiMaker products are known for, while also being able to seamlessly integrate alongside other industrial machinery and production processes."

Materials available for the Factor 4 include UltiMaker PPS CF and other UltiMaker-branded materials, such as PLA, Tough PLA, nylon, PETG, PET CF, and PVA, as well as validated materials from BASF Forward AM, Kimya, Polymaker, LEHVOSS, Jabil, and more suppliers. Factor 4 is compatible with materials on the UltiMaker Marketplace, with 250 pre-tuned print profiles. Factor 4 supports 2.85 mm filament.

The printer is equipped with an integrated HEPA filter and a large red STOP button, ensuring safer 3D printing anywhere in factory or office environments.

The Factor 4 is expected to begin shipping in May 2024. Reach out to a certified UltiMaker partner to find a Factor 4 showroom near you.

For more information on the UltiMaker Factor 4, visit ultimaker.com/factor-4/ .

The Factor 4 will be on display at HANNOVER MESSE from April 22-26, 2024, in Hannover, Germany, in Hall 17 booth D35. UltiMaker experts will be on hand at the booth to discuss the company's additive manufacturing solutions for the industrial sector. Andrea Gasperini, product manager, B2B Solutions, at UltiMaker will also present on the power of additive manufacturing for production on April 22 at 4PM CET in Hall 17 booth B40.

UltiMaker will also exhibit and showcase Factor 4 and other professional 3D printing solutions at TCT Asia in Shanghai, from May 7-9, 2024, in booth 8F90 at National Exhibition and Convention Center Hall 8.1.

—

Customer and Partner Testimonials

Johannes Karl, Head of Customer 3D Solutions at Krones

"The UltiMaker Factor 4 has been incredible. The printing speed and quality alone are on an industrial level. The quality control and additional sensor technology meet rigorous industry standards. Factor 4 enhances our possibilities for new applications with the widest range of high-performance materials."

Firat Hizal - Head of Product Management Additive Extrusion Solutions at BASF Forward AM

"As a strategic partner in the UltiMaker ecosystem, BASF Forward AM had the opportunity to optimize our Ultrafuse® material profiles for the Factor 4, ensuring they work perfectly with the new machine from day one. The enhanced features, including the improved automatic material system and direct drive extruder, elevate the capabilities of our materials. This enables stable printing and unlocks new possibilities, especially for softer materials like Ultrafuse® TPU 85A. Additionally, we have validated our recycled filament Ultrafuse® rPET and our unique metal filament Ultrafuse® 17-4PH, along with the Ultrafuse® Support Layer, to be compatible with the machine. We believe that Factor 4 represents a pivotal advancement in 3D printing and look forward to a consistent platform that further optimizes productivity without compromising quality."

Benoit Stoeux, CEO at Kimya

"As the CEO of Kimya, I'm thrilled to witness the remarkable evolution of our collaboration with UltiMaker, a journey that started in 2021 and has since transformed the landscape of additive manufacturing. With Factor 4, we have brought about a significant shift by integrating advanced materials like Kimya ABS-ESD and Kimya PEKK-A. Engineered for excellence, these materials offer superior performance in electronics, transportation, and defense industries. In our goal of "first time right" when printing, we have achieved that with Factor 4. The combination of Factor 4 and PEKK-A have allowed us to achieve a print success rate of above 95%. Compared to other polymers, PEKK-A exhibits higher mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance. We have, for the first time, a high performance and high temperature material available on a temperature-control chamber machine. This is a huge change in the market. Together, we are setting a new standard, offering precision, reliability, and innovation to the forefront of the industry."

—

About UltiMaker

UltiMaker is a global leader in 3D printing, focused on shaping the future of manufacturing, product development, and education. With a wide range of cutting-edge 3D printing solutions, including the popular S and Method series, one of the widest portfolios of 3D printing materials on the market, and leading 3D printing software platforms–Cura and Digital Factory, UltiMaker is paving the way for innovation across industries.

UltiMaker also offers the MakerBot sub-brand and Sketch series for educators and students, providing one of the most comprehensive 3D printing ecosystems for classroom learning and advancing education.

With a focus on reliability, precision, and innovation, UltiMaker is empowering customers to push the boundaries of what's possible.

Learn more at www.ultimaker.com .

1 95% print success rate and dimensional accuracy of ± 0.2 mm or ± 0.2% were tested using UltiMaker PLA, Tough PLA, PETG, PET CF, and PPS CF.

2 Internal testing shows a 50% increase in productivity when printing with UltiMaker-branded materials PET-CF and nylon, compared to printing on the UltiMaker S7.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392214/The_UltiMaker_Factor_4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080756/UltiMaker_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ultimaker