Ultimate Camp-In Unites Families Across the Country Affected by Childhood Cancer

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer tradition of attending camp offers children carefree experiences, while instilling a sense of adventure. A camping experience can be invaluable for those burdened by childhood cancer as it can provide support and connection with others. On August 29, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, in collaboration with Lollipop Theater Network, will unite hundreds of children and families who are affected by childhood cancer for a one-of-a-kind virtual camp experience. The Ultimate Camp-In will connect those currently fighting cancer, survivors, siblings and loved ones who often lack supportive communities that understand their treatment and emotional needs to engage with others nationwide, putting their worries aside and let their imaginations transport them from their living room to a magical world of fun.

Activities will be led by an inspiring cast of Ultimate Camp-In "counselors," including actress Monique Coleman of High School Musical; International Prima Ballerina and NYC Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck; the real-life voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, Tom Kenny; and magician David Kwong. Children will dance alongside the greats, learn to draw with a professional animator, while also enjoying activities like Story Time, cupcake decorating and more. In addition, Peyton Richardson, a dynamic 18-year-old childhood cancer survivor and former participant of Northwestern Mutual Foundation events, will join to emcee the event.

"Our commitment to supporting families impacted by childhood cancer remains stronger than ever before, especially with the current pandemic," said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We know that for these families, camp is not just a place to go, but a community of people and we are proud to continue the tradition virtually this year, providing opportunities to encourage relationships, strengthen community and create unforgettable memories together at home."

This year's Camp-In will be held virtually to prioritize the health and safety of all families during the COVID-19 pandemic. By collaborating with Lollipop Theater Network, a non-profit dedicated to bringing current movies and entertainment to children confined to hospitals nationwide due to chronic or life-threatening illnesses, the virtual camp activities are sure to deliver inspiration and fun to families.

"We are honored to partner with the Northwestern Mutual Foundation for The Ultimate Camp-In," said Evelyn Iocolano, executive director and co-founder of Lollipop Theater Network. "Creating fun, interactive experiences for pediatric patients and their families is Lollipop Theater Network's mission. This partnership will ensure that, even in these challenging times, our campers will have the opportunity to escape their medical challenges for a moment, learn new skills, and create some lifelong 'summer camp' memories."

Prior to Camp, families received a care package of essentials, including camp t-shirts; a S'mores making kit; art supplies; cake decorating tools and more. These activities will help families create memories that will extend far beyond this summer.

The Camp-In will also highlight a partnership between the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Green Bay Packers' My Cause My Cleats campaign, an NFL-wide collaborative campaign for which hundreds of players wear customized cleats designed to showcase causes that are important to them during the same game week. The Packers and Northwestern Mutual will offer children affected by childhood cancer the opportunity to design the cleats, to be worn by Packers Running Back Aaron Jones.

Northwestern Mutual launched its Childhood Cancer Program in 2012 to find better treatments and cures, provide family and patient support and aid those who struggle with the long-term effects of treatment. The program has contributed more than $30 million with the help of its employees and financial advisors nationwide and has funded more than 400,000 hours of research. Northwestern Mutual sees a future in which children and families can move beyond the fears of cancer and find happiness, because all kids deserve the chance to just be kids.

For more on The Ultimate Camp-In for Childhood Cancer, visit http://foundation.northwesternmutual.com/camp.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual also received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $386 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Lollipop Theater Network

A 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2001, Lollipop Theater Network has created entertaining programming for children facing life-threatening illness nationwide. These programs give them the opportunity to experience magical escapes in the form of movie screenings of current films, music jams, artist days led by top Animation Studios, and visits by some of their favorite celebrities. Our hope is to bring a moment of relief into the lives of the children and families who need it the most. To learn more, please visit: www.lollipoptheater.org

