"Ultimate Guide to Next-Gen Finance" Now Available: Blueprint to Understanding Key Trends Shaping the Office of the CFO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As finance leaders continue to take on increasingly critical and strategic roles within their organizations, there's a growing appetite for new innovative processes, fresh perspectives, and game-changing technology to reshape the function.

Leveraging its industry expertise and the feedback of its customers and partners, Prophix, a leading innovator in financial performance management, has created a new resource, "The Ultimate Guide to Next-Gen Finance." Providing a fresh and realistic snapshot of the modern office of the CFO, the guide is designed to help organizations move beyond the "way it's always been done" to usher in an era of radical change and potential.

Key topics include:

Defining Next-Gen Finance

Taking the First Steps: Decoding Finance Software

Making the Business Case for Next-Gen Finance

How to Evaluate Finance Platforms

Elevating Your Career with Next-Gen Finance Knowledge

To download the "Ultimate Guide to Next-Gen Finance", visit:

https://www.prophix.com/lp/financial-performance-platform-buyers-guide

