Ultimate Jet Vacations Appoints David Solis as Head of Business Development

Expanding luxury travel relationships and presence globally

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Jet Vacations (UJV), the premier luxury wholesale travel company specializing in global five-star experiences, announces the appointment of David Solis as Head of Business Development. In this new role, Solis will establish an elevated framework to propel UJV's global expansion and development with brand-new initiatives and tools intended to enhance its relationships and service offerings for travel advisors and professionals. Solis will further solidify UJV as the top luxury wholesaler, introduce industry learning and development initiatives, and expand tailored partnerships. 

Solis, a dynamic global luxury hospitality industry veteran, brings an impressive 24-year career to UJV, with notable accomplishments including the recent position as the Regional Director of Sales and Marketing, The Americas for Kerzner International, where he oversaw the One&Only Resorts portfolio, playing a pivotal role in generating and implementing sales and marketing strategies. Prior to that time, Solis was the Director of Global Sales for EDITION Hotels, where he spearheaded sales efforts for the luxury-lifestyle brand. His career includes tenure at Virtuoso, as Director of Global Member Partnerships and at Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts where he began his hospitality career. 

"I am inspired to lead UJV's growth as Head of Business Development and enhance its relationships, while expanding its global advisor reach. This is a compelling opportunity to usher in a new era of growth, collaboration, and innovation. I look forward to further developing our existing industry advisor relationships, investing in our team's growth and success, and forging new partnerships that will continue to position UJV as a leading luxury wholesale travel company," commented David Solis.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Solis to UJV as our Head of Business Development. With the wealth of knowledge, experience and visionary leadership, Solis is set to extend our global expansion, elevate the brand to new heights, and enhance UJV's position within the luxury travel advisor industry. His strategic acumen, proven track record, and deep affinity for building meaningful relationships align seamlessly with our commitment to excellence, ensuring UJV's continued success," says Steven Kadoch, Chief Executive Officer, Ultimate Jet Vacations.

UJV is a service obsessed team of travel experts that partners with and supports luxury travel advisors worldwide ensuring a seamless travel booking process. UJV continues to be one the fastest growing luxury wholesale companies in the US, expanding its global advisor reach while exceeding 100% year over year growth in Europe and Africa, pacing for a third year of triple digit increase. Known for being an innovative leader, UJV is continuing a tradition and company culture of thinking creatively to best serve the travel advisors, offering the knowledge and tools to grow their business and better serve their high-end global clientele. In collaboration with the most prestigious partners throughout Africa, Europe, Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America, UJV offers a highly curated and customized travel experience until the last detail - from flights, to vetted hotel properties and bespoke memorable offerings.

For more information on Ultimate Jet Vacations, please visit: www.ultimatejetvacations.com.

About Ultimate Jet Vacations (UJV)
Ultimate Jet Vacations (UJV), founded in 2008, is a service obsessed team of experts that works behind the scenes, engineering luxury travel experiences for travel advisors globally, in order to grow their business and meet their exclusive clients' expectactions. UJV works with over 800 exclusive partners worldwide, offering an expansive network of curated partnerships in the luxury travel hospitality industry. With a mission to facilitate success for the luxury travel advisor community, UJV enhances the experience of booking travel. From Africa, Europe to the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America, UJV offers a highly curated portfolio of hotels, partners, and suppliers. To learn more about UJV, visit www.ultimatejetvacations.com.

