ULTIMATE JET VACATIONS UNVEILS INAUGURAL LUXURY TRAVEL ADVISOR TOP PRODUCERS AWARDS

The newly launched program honors top producing travel agents and agencies recognizing excellence in Europe and Africa

MIAMI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Jet Vacations (UJV), the premier luxury wholesale travel company specializing in global five-star experiences, announced today the winners of the inaugural UJV Luxury Travel Advisor Top Producers Awards. The newly introduced award program celebrates outstanding accomplishments in sales amongst luxury travel agents and agencies specializing in Africa, Europe, as well as the overall global market. The honorees are selected for achieving exceptional sales results in their respective categories, as well as for their longstanding support of Ultimate Jet Vacations.

Launched as a quarterly program, the awards reflect UJV's commitment to recognizing its dedicated travel advisor community including the top three overall producing travel advisors worldwide, as well as the top three sellers of the European and African markets. After building strong partnerships in these regions over the years, UJV is honoring travel advisors who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to promoting and selling luxury travel experiences as well as those whose long-term partnership has played an instrumental role in advancing UJV's brand presence and growth.

The award program represents a new pillar of UJV's customer-obsessed ethos of nurturing partner relationships, offering turnkey white glove service, providing expertise in navigating complex markets, and creating an elevated framework to enhance offerings for the luxury travel industry. In addition to distinguishing top performers, UJV will host an annual awards ceremony in 2025, bringing together suppliers, travel agents and agencies for an evening of celebration. The awards and ceremony will serve as a platform to applaud excellence and innovation within the luxury travel industry.

The recipients of the UJV Luxury Travel Advisor Top Producers Awards

Top Producers Overall: Luxury travel advisors and agencies representing top sales overall for UJV's luxury travel experiences.

Hao Tang: Besvisor Alexis Sherry : As Travel Pro Tali Cohen: Luxe Traveler Club

Top Producers Africa: Luxury travel advisors and agencies representing top sales for UJV's luxury travel experiences in Africa.

Lauren Gunnels : Ortelius Travel Advisors Ruchi Bagga : Velocity Black Jonathan Friedman : Fly Smoother

Top Producers Europe: Luxury travel advisors and agencies representing top sales for UJV's luxury travel experiences in Europe.

David J. Eisen: LuxRally Travel Amanda Davis : In the Know Experiences Flaminia Chapman : Flaminia Travel

Top Supporters: Top sales performing luxury travel agencies recognized for their dedicated support of UJV.

Travel Experts In the Know Experiences Avenue Two Travel

"We are thrilled to introduce the UJV Luxury Travel Advisor Top Producers Awards, recognizing some of the most notable travel advisors and agencies whose long-lasting relationships with UJV are the cornerstone of our business," says David Solis, Head of Business Development, Ultimate Jet Vacations. "As we continue to elevate UJV's position as a leader in the luxury wholesale industry, we are honored to acknowledge these remarkable advisors and agencies that consistently lead sales in key markets, while demonstrating a commitment to providing clients with unparalleled luxury travel experiences."

UJV continues to be one the fastest growing luxury wholesale companies in the US, exceeding 100% year over year growth in Europe and Africa, pacing for a third year of triple digit increase. The awards underscore UJV's commitment to further development in these markets as the company continues to expand its offerings during a time of evolution in the wholesale travel industry.

For more information on Ultimate Jet Vacations, please visit: www.ultimatejetvacations.com.

About Ultimate Jet Vacations (UJV)

Ultimate Jet Vacations (UJV), founded in 2008, is a service obsessed team of experts that works behind the scenes, engineering luxury travel experiences for travel advisors globally, in order to grow their business and meet their exclusive clients' expectations. UJV works with over 800 exclusive partners worldwide, offering an expansive network of curated partnerships in the luxury travel hospitality industry. With a mission to facilitate success for the luxury travel advisor community, UJV enhances the experience of booking travel. From Africa, Europe to the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America, UJV offers a highly curated portfolio of hotels, partners, and suppliers. To learn more about UJV, visit www.ultimatejetvacations.com.

SOURCE Ultimate Jet Vacations (UJV)