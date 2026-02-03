ULTIMATE STAFFING SERVICES, LEDGENT FINANCE & ACCOUNTING, LEDGENT TECHNOLOGY AND ADAMS & MARTIN GROUP WIN CLEARLYRATED'S 2026 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Fewer than 1% of all staffing companies in the US and Canada achieve both the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards.

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies' specialized business lines, Ultimate Staffing Services, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, and Adams & Martin Group, announced today that they have each won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 1.5 times more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Members of Ledgent Finance & Accounting's Phoenix team gather to celebrate and connect with each other.

Ultimate Staffing Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81.3% of their clients; Ledgent Finance & Accounting received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75.9% of their clients; Ledgent Technology received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 62.5% of their clients; and Adams & Martin Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81% of their clients, all significantly higher than the industry's average of 55%.

Ultimate Staffing Services received a Net Promoter ® Score of 78% from their clients; Ledgent Finance & Accounting received a Net Promoter ® Score of 68.5% from their clients; Ledgent Technology received a Net Promoter ® Score of 50% from their clients; and Adams & Martin Group received a Net Promoter ® Score of 76.2% from their clients, all significantly higher than the industry's average of 45%.

Ultimate Staffing Services received a Net Promoter® Score of 52.1% from their candidates; Ledgent Finance & Accounting received a Net Promoter® Score of 70.2% from their candidates; Ledgent Technology received a Net Promoter® Score of 94.7% from their candidates; and Adams & Martin Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 54.2% from their candidates, all significantly higher than the industry's average of 30%.

"Earning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards across all our business lines is an extraordinary honor - we are humbled and excited," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and their commitment to creating remarkable experiences for the clients and candidates we serve. At Roth Staffing, building and championing a culture centered around belonging, service, and people-first values are at the heart of everything we do. We're grateful for the trust our communities place in us and proud to see our collective efforts celebrated."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of accounting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across the United States. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

