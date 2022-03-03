Ultimate Ventures Brings Home Top DMC Industry Awards for Event Excellence

ADDISON, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite another rollercoaster year for the meetings and events industry, Dallas-Fort Worth's acclaimed destination management company, Ultimate Ventures® (UV), a DMC Network Company, was elated to have been nominated and have won two 2022 ADMEI Achievement Awards for Best Overall Meeting and Best Décor/Design. The awards were presented on Saturday, February 26th during the Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) Annual Conference in Boston. The ADMEI Awards celebrates outstanding achievement within the destination management industry.

"Wildflower Welcome" Best Decor/Design - UV's event design included a hanging floral installation, floral walls, photo backdrops surrounded by "growing" florals at the base of each wall, a custom branded neon logo, mirrored furniture to reflect the florals from every angle, and beautiful gold and white furniture groupings to tie the entire room together. "Hail Mary" Best Overall Meeting - The first event of the multi-day 900-person annual meeting was an Oktoberfest welcome event at Gilley's Dallas full of festive German-style décor. From blue and white pennant flags and string lights hanging from the ceiling to a custom German-themed menu, every aspect of the event highlighted this whimsical theme. Events on the following nights included an Afterglow reception on Pegasus Lawn at the Omni Dallas and an interactive field event at AT&T Stadium.

Both of UV's award-winning programs took place during the pandemic adding an increased level of complexity and urgency. For the "Best Overall Meeting" program, UV worked with a client who was forced to pivot and move their meeting to Dallas late in the game due to COVID-19 government mandated capacity limits, making their originally contracted city unworkable. With less than 90 days to propose, plan and execute, the UV team found themselves on the receiving end of a 900-person "Hail Mary" annual meeting. The three-day meeting included multiple off-site and onsite events, transportation, six area tours, shopping shuttles, and VIP airport transfers. UV provided a winning combination of interactive events and activities that promoted togetherness and fun after a long year of quarantine.

For the "Best Design/Décor" award-winning event, UV transformed an underground ballroom into a welcoming field of wildflowers for a pharmaceutical meeting. This three-day program, with two waves of attendees, required a creative solution due to limited space, time, and resources. UV created two separate events in the same event space, with different ambiances for day and night, without ever being able to reset the room once it was set. The bar was set impossibly high, and the results were remarkable. UV's end client even won an award for planning and executing the most unique meeting of the year as voted on by their attendees.

Ultimate Ventures' President, Laurie Sprouse, commented, "I'm so incredibly proud of how our team came together to produce such quality work during such a challenging time. Our team has always been laser-focused on taking great care of our clients no matter the circumstances, but they really rose to the occasion with these programs." Delaney Lovelace, Director of Sales at UV, agreed, "It's super exciting to win an industry award, but there's something extra special about winning two awards during a pandemic, especially with a skeleton staff and so many unknowns."

About Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company

The destination experts at Ultimate Ventures (UV) have been bringing the best of Dallas-Fort Worth to life since 1993. As the most awarded corporate event and destination management company in Texas, UV prides itself on providing a full range of services including special events, team-building, group tours/excursions, and transportation logistics. Recognized as the Best Meeting & Event Planning Company in Texas by Texas Meetings & Events magazine and as the ONLY accredited DMC (ADMC) in North Texas, our women-owned company gives our clients what they crave most: Time Savings, Expertise, and Peace of Mind. To learn more visit www.uvdmc.com.

