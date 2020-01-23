Ultimate Ventures Commits to Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Ventures, a Dallas-Fort Worth based events and destination management company, is pleased to announce that it has become a member of ECPAT-USA and has signed ECPAT International's Tourism Child-Protection Code of Conduct (The Code). The Code is the world's first and only voluntary set of business principles travel and tour companies can implement to prevent sexual exploitation and trafficking of children.

"Ultimate Ventures is proud to support The Code, ECPAT-USA, and their efforts to prevent sexual exploitation and trafficking of children," said Laurie Sprouse, President of Ultimate Ventures. "As a destination management company, our employees are regularly onsite at local hotels, airports, restaurants, and event venues across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We feel it's our duty to be able to recognize the signs of human trafficking and report it."

By adopting its principles and signing The Code, Ultimate Ventures has committed to working on six steps to keep children safe which include: establishing policies and procedures; training employees; including a clause in contracts; providing information to travelers; engaging stakeholders; and annually reporting progress.

"ECPAT-USA is pleased to welcome Ultimate Ventures as our latest corporate partner and member of The Code," said Emily Becker, Director of Digital Content at ECPAT-USA. "Ending the trafficking and exploitation of children in travel and tourism is a fight that includes every sector of the industry, and we thank Ultimate Ventures for making protecting children a top priority."

ABOUT ULTIMATE VENTURES

Ultimate Ventures (UV) is Dallas-Fort Worth based events and destination management company known for creating exceptional experiences, saving time, and providing Peace of Mind. Recognized as the 2019 Best Meeting & Event Planning Company in Texas by Texas Meetings & Events magazine and as a Top 25 Destination Management Company worldwide by Special Events magazine, our stellar team delivers a full range of local services including special event management, team-building activities, group excursions, and transportation logistics. For more information, please visit uvdmc.com.

ABOUT ECPAT-USA

ECPAT-USA is the leading anti-child trafficking organization in the United States seeking to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children through awareness, advocacy, policy, and legislation. ECPAT-USA is a member of ECPAT International, a network of organizations in more than 95 countries with one common mission: to eliminate the sexual exploitation of children around the world. For more information, visit www.ecpatusa.org.

