Ultimate Ventures' General Manager Named to the ADMEI Hall of Fame

Beverly Brin Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Beverly Brin received the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) during its annual conference held in Tampa, Florida. This prestigious award recognizes an individual who has given their time, dedication, leadership, and knowledge towards the advancement of the Destination Management (DMC) industry over their lifetime.

Ultimate Ventures President, Laurie Sprouse, presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Beverly Brin at the ADMEI Awards Banquet. Beverly Brin, DMCP

Beverly Brin, DMCP, General Manager of Ultimate Ventures (UV), earned this honor by being a consummate professional, a devoted friend, and a dedicated leader who has given much of herself during the last two decades to the DMC Industry. In addition to her roles as Director of Operations and General Manager at UV, she has also served on ADMEI's Certification and Accreditation Board (CAB) for seven years, including having served as Chair and having mentored many young DMC professionals on the CAB board and within the industry. Beverly is the only DMC professional to have been awarded both ADMEI's Rising Star award as well as the DMC industry's top individual honor: DMC Professional of the Year.

Beverly has earned the respect of her peers, clients, and vendors. Industry partner and friend, Gary Peto, Owner and General Manager of Shag Carper Prop Rentals, wholeheartedly agrees, "Her professionalism, leadership, and industry knowledge make her a shining light at Ultimate Ventures and for those of us fortunate enough to work alongside her. Ultimately, UV's clients reap the reward of her top-down leadership and communication skills."

Ultimate Ventures' President, Laurie Sprouse, followed up, "Beverly is an industry icon and so deserving of this honor. At our company, she has guided company culture, created teams, been integrally involved in business development, operated so many award-winning programs, maintained key client relationships, and has been critical to just about every facet of our business. It's impossible to sum up her contributions, but suffice it to say, we are so very grateful for her dedicated service to our company and the industry."

About Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network Company

The destination experts at Ultimate Ventures (UV) have been bringing the best of Dallas-Fort Worth to life for 30 years. As the most awarded corporate event and destination management company in Texas, UV prides itself on providing a full range of services including special events, team-building, group tours/excursions, and transportation logistics. Recognized as the Best Meeting & Event Planning Company in Texas by Texas Meetings & Events magazine and as the only ADMEI accredited DMC (ADMC) in North Texas, our women-owned company gives our clients what they crave most: Time Savings, Expertise, and Peace of Mind. To learn more visit www.uvdmc.com.

