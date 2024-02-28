Ultimea at CES 2024: Redefining Home Entertainment with Cutting-Edge Projectors and Immersive Soundbars

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting on the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, one could not help but notice a seismic shift in the consumer projector space, marking an era where classic home theater projector takes a back seat. Embark on a journey with Ultimea as we delve into the transformative trends that are reshaping home entertainment, where cutting-edge projectors and immersive soundbars redefine the very essence of cinematic experiences.

Projection Market Surges: Triple-Color Laser and Innovations Drive Rapid Growth

Ultimea Showdown on CES2024

The projection market is growing rapidly, with global revenue expected to reach $113.8 billion by 2029 (Source: Mordor Intelligence). This growth is being driven by factors such as the rising demand for home entertainment, advancements in technologies like triple-color laser, and increased commercial applications.

This year's CES not only showcased gadgets but offered a glimpse into the future of home entertainment, where traditional home theater projectors took a back seat to the surge of ultra-short throw laser TVs and lifestyle projectors competing for prominence on living room walls and ceilings.

UST Triple Color Laser TVs Takes Center Stage

From established giants like Samsung and LG to emerging brands like Ultimea (yes, that's us!), all have their own UST Triple Color Laser TVs. Take ULTIMEA, for example, We proudly debuted ULTIMEA Thor T60 4K 3D UST Triple Laser TV, a 4K, triple-laser RGB powerhouse that packs a punch with 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness (The brightest in its class). It boasts an ultra-wide color gamut of 120% BT.2020, providing vivid and lifelike colors. Not only that, Thor T60 Laser TV is also Dolby Vision compliant, equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD decoding, and runs on Android TV. It supports Google Assistant, ensuring a seamless and convenient user experience.

In addition to its impressive features, the ULTIMEA Thor T60 has received recognition in the industry. It achieved an excellent fourth place in the highly competitive 2023 Laser TV Showdown(ULTIMEA Thor T60 at 2023 Laser TV Showdown). This is a testament to the TV's exceptional performance and quality.

Lifestyle Projectors Vying for A place in Your Room

At CES 2024, several leading projector brands launched new lifestyle projectors. These projectors are smaller and come in different shapes (with a built-in pan/tilt or a ceiling lamp). These lifestyle projectors can easily transform any room into a movie sanctuary.

ULTIMEA also unveiled its own lifestyle projectors, such as Poseidon E40 (portable smart projector) and Nova C40 (projector with built-in gimbal, it will be released in 2024 soon). They both support smart functions such as automatic screen entry and automatic obstacle avoidance, and have built-in Netflix-certified streaming. ULTIMEA's lifestyle projectors can turn any place in your home into a movie theater (even your ceiling).

Complete Cinematic Sound Experience with ULTIMEA Soundbars

As a home entertainment solution brand, ULTIMEA is committed to providing users with immersive audio-visual experiences. We not only continuously innovate visually, but also have a professional team of acoustic engineers to create breathtaking audio experiences for users.

Enter the ULTIMEA Nova S90, a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar designed to fill that void with room-encompassing, immersive audio. The Nova S90 boasts 740W of peak power, firing sound in all directions thanks to its 11 strategically placed drivers, including up-firing speakers for true overhead Atmos immersion. It seamlessly integrates with your ULTIMEA projector via HDMI eARC, ensuring perfect audio-visual synchronization for a truly cinematic experience.

ULTIMEA Soundbars: Harmony in Every Note

Just like ULTIMEA projectors are meticulously calibrated for optimal picture quality, our soundbars are engineered to be the perfect sonic complement. ULTIMEA proudly introduces a range of soundbars designed to elevate your auditory experience. From entry-level enthusiasts to seasoned professionals, our soundbars are tailored to meet diverse needs. This ensures a seamless audio-visual experience, where every whisper, roar, and musical note hits you at the right time and from the right direction.

1. Nova S90 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar:

Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with its 7.1.4 channel audio setup. Precision-tuned speakers ensure crystal-clear dialogue, dynamic bass, and immersive surround sound. Perfect for home theaters and audio enthusiasts seeking premium audio quality.

2. Nova S80 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar:

This soundbar strikes a balance between clarity and depth with its 5.1.2 channel configuration. Experience three-dimensional sound that moves around you, thanks to Dolby Atmos technology. Ideal for movie lovers, gamers, and music enthusiasts craving a rich audio environment.

3. Nova S70 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar:

Discover simplicity and sophistication with its 3.1.2 channel setup. Enjoy crisp dialogue and powerful bass for an immersive audio journey. Suited for both casual listeners and those desiring a premium audio solution for their living spaces.

4. Apollo S60 4.1 Dolby Atmos Detachable Soundbar

The Ultimea Apollo S60 is a remarkable soundbar that sets itself apart with its 4.1 channel Dolby Atmos capabilities, offering a combination of affordability and exceptional audio performance. What sets it apart is its detachable design, which allows users to position the surround speakers in a way that maximizes the immersive sound experience. Additionally, the Apollo S60 boasts support for Dolby Atmos technology, ensuring a lifelike and captivating audio experience.

Summary

Ultimea, a trailblazing brand in the field of home entertainment solutions, made a significant impact at CES 2024 by introducing a range of state-of-the-art projectors and immersive soundbars that redefine the way we experience cinema. One of the standout products is the ULTIMEA Thor T60 4K 3D UST TV, which showcases the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation by offering unparalleled brightness and lifelike colors. In addition, Ultimea's lifestyle projectors, including the Nova C40 and Poseidon E40, have the power to transform any space into a personalized movie sanctuary, thanks to their intelligent features and sleek designs. When it comes to sound, Ultimea's Nova S90 Dolby Atmos soundbar provides an immersive audio experience that fills the entire room, while the Apollo S60 Detachable Soundbar stands out for its affordability and exceptional performance. With a firm focus on innovation and user satisfaction, Ultimea continues to push boundaries and take home entertainment to new heights.

