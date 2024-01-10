Ultimea Poseidon D60: 5.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar for an Immersive Cinema Experience

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTIMEA, a leading brand of affordable home theater solutions, unleashed the Poseidon D60 5.1 Dolby Atmos Surround Soundbar. This revolutionary addition to our home audio arsenal wasn't just another soundbar; it was a game-changer. And now, with its Top 25 ranking on Amazon's home audio soundbar, the Poseidon D60's success speaks for itself.

Ultimea Poseidon D60 5.1 Dolby Atmos Surround Soundbar

If you desire a cinematic sound experience from the comfort of your own home, the ULTIMEA Poseidon D60 offers even more options to suit your needs. With its deep and immersive sound capabilities, compact enclosure design, and versatile surround speakers, this product brings the movie theater ambiance right into your living room.

Features & Technology

5.1 Dolby Atmos Sound

The Poseidon D60 incorporates Dolby Virtual Atmos technology, which utilizes advanced signal processing techniques to analyze the positional data of the audio signal. By using a virtual sound source and sophisticated algorithms, it seamlessly integrates this data with ambient sound reflections to create a captivating 3D sound experience that includes height and directional cues. The best part is that this immersive audio experience can be achieved without the need for additional ceiling speakers.

ULTIMEA BassMX Technology

The ULTIMEA BassMX Technology uses a magnetic circuit design in the driver, along with a large-volume cabinet measuring 7.2L. This combination allows for an impressive 15mm amplitude in the diaphragm, resulting in a more robust and enveloping bass experience.

Wireless Subwoofer

Inside the Poseidon D60 woofer is a 5.25'' Bass Subwoofer that incorporates Ultimea BassMax Technology. It boasts an enhanced magnetic circuit design, a larger enclosure, and an impressive 15mm diaphragm excursion to produce deeper and more vibrant low frequencies. Experience the immersive richness of the bass and feel the impactful resonance of every beat. Tailor your bass experience with adjustable modes while enjoying an outstanding signal-to-noise ratio of 97 dB. Plus, with its wireless connection capability, you can enjoy a clutter-free space without any messy cables.

2 Surround Rear Speakers

Experience a truly personalized and adaptable audio setup with the Poseidon D60 5.1-channel speaker system. Unlike other all-in-one speakers, this system features two flexible surround speakers that can be positioned at the front or rear based on individual preferences and room layout. This level of flexibility ensures an immersive sound experience tailored to your specific needs.

Versatile Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the soundbar offers a range of options for seamless integration with your devices. Located on the back of the soundbar, you'll find a standard DC power input (cable included), SUB OUT output, USB input, HDMI (2.1) eARC input, optical input, and AUX input. With these versatile ports at your disposal, you can effortlessly connect all your audio and video devices to create a comprehensive entertainment setup.

Enjoy superior sound quality combined with unmatched versatility through the Poseidon D60 5.1-channel soundbar system's unique design and extensive connectivity options. Whether it's adjusting speaker placement or connecting various devices, this innovative solution empowers you to create an audio experience that perfectly complements your personal style and preferences.

Comparison with Other Ultimea Soundbars

Model Poseidon D60 Nova S50 Apollo S50 Price $199.99 $129.99 $129.99 Channels 5.1 2.1 4.1 Soundbar Size 15.7" x 3.1" x 1.5" 15.7" x 3.0" x 1.5" 31.9" x 2.8" x 3.9" Surround Format Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos / Inputs HDMI-eARC, Bluetooth 5.3, Optical, Auxiliary, USB HDMI-eARC, Bluetooth 5.3, Optical, Auxiliary, USB, Sub Out HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.3, Optical, Auxiliary, USB, Sub Out, Analog

