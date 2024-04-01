Ultra Clean Earns Intel's 2024 EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award

HAYWARD, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), is proud to announce that it has earned Intel's EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award for the second year in a row. Through its dedication to Excellence, Partnership, Inclusion, and Continuous (EPIC) quality improvement, UCTT has achieved a level of performance that consistently exceeds Intel's expectations.

"As one of the 27 Distinguished Supplier Award recipients in 2024, UCTT stands out among suppliers in Intel's trusted supply chain," said Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer at Intel. "Through their relentless drive to improve, they have achieved a level of performance that consistently exceeds Intel's expectations and serves as a benchmark across the ecosystem."

The Intel EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award recognizes a consistent level of strong performance across all performance criteria. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the EPIC Supplier Program. The EPIC Distinguished Award is the second-highest honor a supplier can achieve. In 2024, only 27 suppliers in the Intel supply chain network earned this award.

To qualify for an Intel EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award, suppliers must exceed expectations, meet aggressive performance goals, and score 80 percent or higher in performance assessments throughout the year. Suppliers must also meet 80 percent or more of their improvement plan deliverables and demonstrate formidable quality and business systems.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com .

