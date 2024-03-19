Ultra Clean Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

HAYWARD, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that it has received the Texas Instruments 2023 Supplier Excellence Award.

The annual award honors companies whose dedication and commitment in supplying products and services meet TI's high standards for excellence. UCT is part of an elite group of suppliers chosen for their exemplary performance in the areas of cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and quality.

"As a supplier of ultra-high purity cleaning and coating services to Texas Instruments, we are very proud to have contributed significantly to TI's business success," said Bill Bentinck, President, UCT Services Division. "This award showcases the dedicated efforts our entire team has made towards outstanding performance and continuous improvement and is a testament to our commitment to exceed TI's ever-increasing expectations."

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com .

