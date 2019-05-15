Ultra-fast Broadband Acceleration Seminar (UFBB BASe) 2019: Broadband Forum adds global tech leaders to line-up

DEN HAAG, Netherlands, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadband Forum continues to expand its world-class agenda for the Ultra-fast Broadband Acceleration Seminar (UFBB BASe) taking place June 25-27, 2019 in Den Haag, Netherlands. A conference uniquely constructed by technology innovators for technology leaders, UFBB BASe has emerged as THE must-attend event for broadband professionals seeking a conference with the technical depth and real-world insights to bring actionable innovations back to their respective companies.

Architected to provide a holistic view of the broadband ecosystem and the cutting-edge technologies which are driving it, UFBB BASe's newly announced keynote speakers include Light Reading Editor-in-Chief Ray LeMaistre and access network legend and ASSIA CEO John Cioffi. The former will host a fireside chat on 'What Happens to Traditional Telecom in a 5G World?', while the latter will delve into 'Ergodic Spectrum Management (ESM)' in delivering an optimized Wi-Fi experience. They will be joined by Openreach Head of Access Research Trevor Linney, who will speak on 'How We Are Preparing for the Future of Broadband' and Orange VP of Wireline Networks and Infrastructure Christian Gacon who will present on 'Leveraging BBF Certification Process for Operational Excellence'.

Newly announced sponsors Huawei, EXFO, F-Secure, and Netcomm will also add deep expertise and insight to the event, with leaders from each company speaking to "hot" topics ranging from virtualization and network security to best practices in real-world access deployment and the digital home, while Patrick Rausch, Strategic Project Manager POST Luxembourg, and Christian Macherel and Andreas Thöny, of Swisscom AG, will speak on 'How AI Helps Troubleshooting POST Luxembourg's Copper Network' and 'XGS-PON: The 10G Fiber Deployment for Swisscom', respectively. Meanwhile, Dr. Andreas Gladisch, Vice President Convergent Networks at Deutsche Telekom will discuss 'How Wireless Can Broadband Access Be?' and experts from TNO will explore 'PON Traffic Analysis – Insights from the Real World'. Visionary speakers such as Cartesian VP Michael Dargue, Nokia's xDSL Technology Strategist Paul Spruyt, and Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh will provide rich additional insights.

Complementing our newly announced sponsors, Actelis Networks, AVM, Calix, Devolo, Domos, Go!Foton, InCoax, MoCA Access, and Nokia will also provide visionary perspectives, deep technology expertise, and exhibits and demonstrations to event attendees.

"The latest speaker, topic, and sponsor additions will further broaden the scope of what promises to be an incredibly insightful Ultra-fast Broadband Acceleration Seminar, providing extra opportunities to learn how companies and organizations are preparing for the future of broadband," said Bernd Hesse, BASe Chair at Broadband Forum. "Attendees will hear from executives about various topics and challenges within today's broadband landscape and how innovators are utilizing next-generation technologies to shape the future of broadband and develop advanced networks."

The carefully curated topics at the event, which builds upon the former TNO-led Ultra-fast Broadband Seminar and Broadband Forum's BASe series, will examine the hottest topics and challenges in broadband today; the sessions will focus on how operators plan to leverage the latest advancements in carrier grade Wi-Fi, the future of the Connected Home, as well how cloud-based services and new 5G technologies can build a technologically-advantageous network to create an operational model which can deliver valued services with agility.

"When it comes to network innovation and overall market success, the tough questions such as 'why' are we doing this and 'how' do we get there need to be answered," said Hesse. "The UFBB BASe seminar aims to do exactly this, by diving in deep and exploring the cutting-edge technologies and best practices which will drive the broadband ecosystem. Delivered by technology innovators, the event is not to be missed by technology leaders who want to learn from the best, as well as share their expertise and help to shape the future of broadband."

Register now for this not-to-be-missed event, here. More information about UFBB BASe and its speakers can be found here.

To find out more about Broadband Forum, please visit: https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

About Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry's leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members' passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

A non-profit industry organization composed of the industry's leading broadband operators, vendors, and thought leaders, our work to date has been the foundation for broadband's global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum's flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

Follow us on Twitter @Broadband_Forum and LinkedIn.

For more information about the Broadband Forum, please go to https://www.broadband-forum.org or follow @Broadband_Forum on Twitter. For further information please contact Brian Dolby on +44 (0) 7899 914168 or brian.dolby@proactive-pr.com or Jayne Brooks on +44 (0) 1636 704 888 or jayne.brooks@proactive-pr.com.

SOURCE Broadband Forum

Related Links

http://www.broadband-forum.org

