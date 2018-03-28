NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365601







According to "Global Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", ultra high performance (UHP) tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2018-2023, backed by increasing consumer demand for high performance vehicles. Some of the other factors that would fuel the market are growing inclination of automakers towards UHP tires as OEM fitment and increasing investments by leading tire manufacturers such as Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, etc., in their UHP tire product lines. Moreover, expanding SUV & CUV segments coupled with growing technological advancements are anticipated to positively impact the global UHP tires market during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the global UHP tire market are Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Continental, Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Toyo Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, among others.



"Global Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", discusses the following aspects of ultra high performance (UHP) market globally:

• Ultra High Performance (UHP) Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs Two-Wheeler), By Tire Type (Summer & All-Season Vs Winter), By Demand Category (Replacement Vs OEM), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



