Ultra I&C demonstrates data movement mastery with Hidden Level at WEST 2026

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra I&C will showcase its expertise in powering decision at WEST 2026 (booth #1617) at the San Diego Convention Center from February 10-12, 2026. Ultra I&C with Hidden Level will showcase a counter-UAS capability focused on spatial computing and the operator experience, using Apple Vision Pro as an alternate display endpoint.

Hidden Level will provide the real-time Airspace Monitoring Service (AMS) feed, which the Ultra I&C Rain software will ingest and fuse with additional inputs to create a single operational view that reduces cognitive load. Ultra I&C's certified data dissemination will then deliver the right information to effector networks. Through machine learning, the critical intelligence delivered enables operators to quickly validate what matters.

"This powerful demonstration showcases Ultra I&C's mastery of moving data with seamless integration and delivering clear, actionable data to operators reducing cognitive fatigue," states Randy Fields, CTO at Ultra I&C. "The entire dataflow must work together to give operators a live, informed and shared picture they can act on. This clarity makes the difference between having data and having the advantage."

Ultra I&C is focused on delivering decision advantage through delivering differentiated capabilities to cut through data overload, simplify integration and deliver clear, actionable insight when the mission demands it. By turning complexity into clarity, Ultra I&C equips operators to act faster, with confidence, in any contested environment.

About Ultra I&C

Ultra I&C is powering decision speed across the multidomain battlespace with resilient tactical communications, mission optimization and encryption technologies. We secure, move, and make sense of data across all domains—delivering real-time, mission-ready intelligence that gives operators at the edge the clarity to act and the speed to win. For decades, global defense forces and allied partners have relied on Ultra I&C to outpace threats and cut through complexity on the battlefield. With more than 700 employees across the global enterprise, we deliver battle-proven technology purpose-built for decision advantage in contested, high-threat environments. For more information, visit https://www.ultra-ic.com.

