Ultra I&C's Knox processor powers next-generation MQ-9 capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra I&C has announced a contract to deliver nine Knox-5 processors for U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9B aircraft, advancing the platform's ability to process mission-critical data at the tactical edge. The Knox-5 is specifically optimized for size-constrained unmanned platforms.

The Knox family of processors brings SOSA-aligned open architecture computing to the disconnected battlefield, enabling operators to run AI models, manage sensor data and adapt mission software without vendor lock-in. Built on an open standard architecture, Knox gives warfighters the flexibility to upgrade capabilities as threats evolve, without costly hardware replacement or recertification.

"Defense systems shouldn't force operators into proprietary dead ends," said Mladen Brkic, President of Ultra I&C's Mission Solutions. "Knox breaks that cycle. Platform operators can swap modules, update software and integrate new capabilities as missions change — flexibility built for operational reality."

Knox processors manage data flows across air, land and maritime missions, running cloud-native applications in contested environments. The modular design supports rapid capability updates in days, not years, ensuring platforms stay ahead of evolving mission requirements.

This contract marks a step toward high-rate production as Ultra I&C scales manufacturing to meet growing demand for adaptable edge computing across U.S. and allied forces.

Ultra I&C is powering decision speed across the multidomain battlespace with resilient tactical communications, mission optimization, and encryption technologies. We secure, move, and make sense of data across all domains—delivering real-time, mission-ready intelligence that gives operators at the edge the clarity to act and the speed to win. For decades, global defense forces and allied partners have relied on Ultra I&C to outpace threats and cut through complexity on the battlefield. Headquartered in Austin, TX with more than 700 employees across the global enterprise, we deliver battle-proven technology purpose-built for decision advantage in contested, high-threat environments.

