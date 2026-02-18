Ultra Maritime Awarded Development Contract for the Next Generation Acoustic Device Countermeasure

BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid evolution of adversary torpedo technology is redefining the undersea battlespace. With smarter, stealthier and more lethal torpedoes that easily outmaneuver traditional decoys, and that adapt and re-acquire targets with remarkable precision, the need for next-generation torpedo defense solutions has never been greater. Ultra Maritime has been awarded a development contract for the next generation Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC) MK6 from the U.S. Navy, to provide technology that can address these threats.

Ultra Maritime’s ADC MK6 is built for rapid deployment and speed, generating powerful, tailored acoustic signatures to confuse and divert incoming undersea weapons.

Keeping today's fleets protected in an increasingly contested maritime domain requires systems that are smarter, faster and fully adaptive. Ultra Maritime's ADC MK6 is built for rapid deployment and speed, generating powerful, tailored acoustic signatures to confuse and divert incoming undersea weapons. Ultra Maritime's design delivers mission-ready performance, improved acoustic output and robust compatibility that is built upon a decades-long record of delivering countermeasure systems to navies worldwide, providing a trusted layer of undersea defense in high-threat environments.

Ultra Maritime's next-generation ADC program, jumpstarted by years of independent investment, demonstrates the ongoing commitment to providing allied fleets with decisive, future-ready undersea protection. From sonobuoys to sonar systems to acoustic countermeasures, Ultra Maritime continues to set the industry standard for anti-submarine warfare innovation, protecting against today's threat and tomorrow's unknown.

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow's advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology.

