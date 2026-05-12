Ultra Maritime Expands Wake Forest Facility to Power the U.S. Navy's Next Generation of Navigational Radar

WAKE FOREST, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Maritime today celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Wake Forest facility, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued investment and collaborative partnership with the U.S. Navy. The expanded site strengthens Ultra Maritime's role as a critical hub for advanced radar manufacturing while positioning the company for future innovation and mission growth.

The leadership team at Ultra Maritime is joined by RDML Tom Dickinson and Wake Forest Mayor Ben Clapsaddle to celebrate the company's site expansion.

The ceremony featured a keynote address from Rear Admiral Tom Dickinson, U.S. Navy Program Executive Officer for Integrated Warfare Systems, and brought together Navy partners, local officials, industry leaders and employees to recognize the facility's growing impact on national defense and regional economic development.

Ultra Maritime's Wake Forest facility serves as a center for the engineering and production of Ultra Maritime's Sea Raider family of advanced software-defined radar technologies, designed to address rapidly evolving maritime threats. These systems provide enhanced capabilities for modern naval operations, including defense against hybrid warfare tactics, cyber-enabled threats and unmanned systems.

At the core of the site's operations is the production of the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Surface Search Radar (NGSSR), a system that consolidates five legacy radars into a single multi-mission solution that is contracted to be deployed on every U.S. Navy surface combatant. The radar supports a wide range of critical missions, including safe navigation in congested waterways, periscope detection and discrimination for protection from undersea threats, and low-flying air tracking to defend against aerial systems. By delivering real-time operational awareness and actionable insights, NGSSR enables faster, more informed decision-making in complex and high-stakes maritime environments.

Beyond technological advancement, the expansion represents a strong commitment to the local community. The facility is expected to create high-quality jobs, strengthen regional partnerships, and contribute to a resilient industrial base that supports national defense.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow's advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

Visit our website www.umaritime.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ultra Maritime