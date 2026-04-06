Ultra Maritime Receives Other Transaction Agreement from U.S. Navy for AN/SSQ-125B

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. , April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Maritime has been awarded a Sole Source Firm Fixed Priced contract for the AN/SSQ-125B Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) for the U.S. Navy in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, as well as to maintain sufficient inventory to support the execution of major combat operations based on naval munitions requirements process.

As adversary undersea threats grow increasingly stealthy and technologically sophisticated, Ultra Maritime's Q-125B sonobuoy is designed to enable detection of even the quietest submarines at greater ranges than ever before.

"This award marks a significant milestone for Ultra Maritime in the advancement of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) technology for the U.S. Navy. As adversary undersea threats grow increasingly stealthy and technologically sophisticated, the Q-125B is designed to enable detection of even the quietest submarines at greater ranges than ever before," said Carlo Zaffanella, President and CEO of Ultra Maritime. "This enhanced performance and extended detection area delivers substantial improvements to the ASW kill chain, providing operators with clearer acoustic data and faster, more confident decision-making."

As the undersea battlespace becomes increasingly complex, the need for greater resilience against challenging acoustic environments is critical. The Q-125B incorporates advanced signal processing and improved acoustic performance to operate effectively in demanding ocean conditions. To bring this new capability forward, Ultra Maritime has made strategic internal investments in cutting-edge sonar technologies and purpose-built manufacturing facilities dedicated to the development and production of next generation sonobuoys. These investments ensure production readiness, scalability to meet growing demand, and long-term sustainment of critical ASW capabilities. Backed by deep domain expertise in acoustic engineering and manufacturing excellence, Ultra Maritime continues to lead the evolution of sonobuoy technology.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow's advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

Visit our website www.umaritime.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ultra Maritime