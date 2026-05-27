Ultra Maritime Deepens Commitment to Royal Canadian Navy with River Class Lifecycle Support

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Maritime has reinforced the company's long-term commitment to the Royal Canadian Navy with their announcement of multiple River-class Destroyer contracts awarded to them by Lockheed Martin Canada to support the lifecycle of the newest fleet of surface combatants.

As a trusted partner in undersea warfare, sonar systems and mission-critical maritime technologies, Ultra Maritime brings decades of operational expertise to one of Canada’s most significant defense investments. Photo courtesy of BAE Systems

Ultra Maritime's scope will play a critical role in ensuring system readiness from shore-based installing through sea trials and final acceptance. By integrating engineering support, spares provisioning and operational readiness activities, Ultra Maritime is delivering a smooth transition from build to operational service.

The River-class Destroyer program is a generational national investment, and these awards further enable Canadian industry to deliver complex naval capabilities at scale while enhancing resilience and sovereignty across the maritime supply chain. These contracts will support highly skilled jobs, foster long‑term collaboration with Canadian partners, and contribute to sustainable economic growth throughout the program lifecycle.

About Ultra Maritime

Ultra Maritime is a global leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions across airborne, surface and undersea domains, charting a path to the future of unmanned and hybrid maritime dominance. With world-leading ASW technology, experts, decades of experience and significant investments across the business, Ultra Maritime is developing new, unique capabilities at an unprecedented rate. Operating across the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia, Ultra Maritime brings allied navies solutions today for tomorrow's advantage through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technology. At Ultra Maritime, the theoretical is suddenly achievable.

Visit our website www.umaritime.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ultra Maritime