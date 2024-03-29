ULTRACLEAR, THE WORLD'S FIRST COLD FIBER LASER, WINS MAJOR BEAUTY AWARD FOR "BEST LASER TREATMENT FOR ALL SKIN TONES" -- SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

SMITHFIELD, R.I., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical announced that its UltraClear® 2910 nm fiber laser was awarded the "Best Laser Treatment for All Skin Tones - 2024" from NewBeauty Magazine. The win in this highly regarded and very popular publication is a repeat favorite for the second year in a row, having secured the coveted award for UltraClear laser in 2023.

Helen Fang, Acclaro Medical's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are thrilled to receive this prestigious 2024 NewBeauty honor and retain our leadership in the category of laser treatments for all skin types. "The award underscores UltraClear's exceptional commitment to advancing inclusivity in anti-aging care, notably by elevating safety and efficacy standards for patients with diverse skin tones, making these treatments accessible to a wider spectrum of individuals."

UltraClear® is FDA-cleared and designed to successfully solve the most vital aesthetic needs of patients of all skin types, improving facial lines, wrinkles, sun damage, age spots, and scars with less pain and minimal to no downtime. The first high-speed, cold ablative 2910 nm fiber laser for total facial rejuvenation, UltraClear treats multiple skin layers—from stratum corneum to epidermis to mid dermis—to help reverse the signs of aging and effects of gravity. It vaporizes the outer layers of dull, damaged skin and heats the underlying skin layers with precisely controlled thermal energy. This causes the skin to heal and restructure, growing new skin cells and increasing collagen and elastin production. The result is smoother, healthier, clearer, and younger-looking skin with a radiant glow.

Chris Zajac, Acclaro Vice President of Marketing, said, "Buying a new laser is one of the largest purchase decisions aesthetic physicians make for their practice. Winning the NewBeauty award for the best laser to treat all skin types again this year, after our win in 2023, is quite a feat in a crowded marketplace. This recognition underscores the trust and confidence professionals can place in our technology to deliver exceptional results and advance patient care."

About Acclaro Medical

Acclaro Medical is a pioneering medical technology company focused on developing cutting-edge solutions that improve patient care and redefine medical practices. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ultraclearlaser.com/

About NewBeauty

NewBeauty is the ultimate resource redefining the beauty space with its trend-driven approach—education powered with innovation. Both online and in print, NewBeauty offers readers an in-depth look at the beauty industry's latest products, cutting-edge innovations, and breakthrough technologies.

