Ultragenyx Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. - RARE

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 6, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. ("Ultragenyx" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: RARE), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Ultragenyx and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 26, 2025, the Company announced the "results from the Phase 3 Orbit and Cosmic studies for setrusumab (UX143) in Osteogenesis Imperfecta" disclosing that both its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies failed to demonstrate that setrusumab triggered a statistically significant reduction in annualized fracture rates for patients with osteogenesis imperfecta, and, as a result the Company "is evaluating its planned operations and will promptly define and implement significant expense reductions." On this news, the price of Ultragenyx's shares fell approximately 42%, from $34.19 per share on December 26, 2025 to $19.72 per share on December 29, 2025.

The case is Steven Bailey v. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-01097.

